LA Unified School District closure imminent: Teachers poised to protest over demands

Thousands of Los Angeles school district employees plan to strike Wednesday, in a move Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told parents would likely force the nation's second-largest school system to shut down.

The district's 35,000 teachers are expected to join about 30,000 workers who are members of SEIU Local 99, which represents bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria and other food service employees, campus security aides, teaching assistants and aides for students with disabilities, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"If this strike does occur, despite our best efforts to avoid it, the most likely outcome is that we will have to close schools until the strike ends," the school district said in an automated call to parents obtained by USA TODAY.

"We want to apologize to you," the call began. "You do not deserve this, and our students especially do not deserve this."

The school district enrolls more than 600,000 students.

"We will give you as much advanced notice as possible, but we encourage you to begin discussions with your employer, child care providers and others now," the recorded message continued. "We are committed to continue good faith bargaining with our labor partners around the clock to reach an agreement and prevent a strike."

Los Angeles teachers and other school workers plan to strike Wednesday, demanding the district tap into its reserves to boost pay, among other changes.

Strikes rebound after a decline

Teachers in a number of school districts across the country have gone on strike over the last year. Teachers from across Texas gathered at the state Capitol Monday, demanding better pay and working conditions.

And in 2022, the number of workers involved in major strikes surged to 120,600 over the prior year, according to an analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data by the Economic Policy Institute. Although that is still a significant decline from pre-pandemic levels in 2018 and 2019, EPI said.

Other federal data show that in addition to a shortage of teachers in some regions, custodians and bus drivers, among other school workers have been in short supply. One survey last summer found that close to a third of the nation’s school districts had vacancies in transportation or custodial staff this school year.

The situation has added to teachers' stress and feelings of burnout.

What do Los Angeles school workers want?

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten tweeted that she would join striking workers Wednesday.

"On Wed March 15, I'll be joining @utlanow & tens of thousands of LAUSD education workers will in calling on LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho to use the district’s $4.9 billion in reserves to invest in staff, students, and communities," she said.

SEIU Local 99 voted to strike in February, in part "to protest the district’s unfair practices, including threats, interrogation, and surveillance of members who participated in last month’s strike vote," the union said on its website.

The teachers union said it would join in solidarity.

"SEIU Local 99 and UTLA members work side by side in LA schools every day and share a vision for using the district’s historic level of reserves to invest in LA schools through higher pay to attract and retain experienced staff, smaller class sizes, cleaner schools, and access to the counselors, special education assistants, nurses, psychologists, food service workers, custodians, librarians, and others necessary for student success," the teachers union said.

Local 99 has said it wants a 30% raise and a $2 per hour equity wage increase, among other requests, which it says the school system has refused. The school district has said it has offered more than a 15% raise, retention bonuses and to bring its minimum wage up to $20, among other things.

Late last week, Carvalho said he hoped to avoid a strike.

"As superintendent, I deeply care about our dedicated staff and students' wellbeing. We must continue meeting with our labor partners to keep our schools open for students, who should always be our first priority.

"I’m hopeful that we can reach an agreement as soon as possible," he said.

District, teachers, at odds

The teachers union's last strike was in 2019. The six-day protest was the first in Los Angeles in decades and led to a 6% raise for teachers, added nurses and school counselors and changed how the school system handles class sizes.

The union was excoriated earlier in the pandemic for holding firm that it was not safe for teachers and students to work in person. Other California districts began to return to in-person teaching, in some cases well before Los Angeles students.

United Teachers Los Angeles President Cecily Myart-Cruz told Los Angeles Magazine that, despite the months students spent at home, trying to learn online, "there is no such thing as learning loss. Our kids didn’t lose anything.

"It’s OK that our babies may not have learned all their times tables. They learned resilience. They learned survival."

Then, earlier this school year, the teachers union voted to boycott optional learning days that were added to the calendar. United Teachers of Los Angeles in a press release has referred to the district’s so-called "acceleration days" as a “$122 million stunt” that “prioritizes optics over student needs."

Contributing: Alia Wong, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LA Unified strike nears; teachers plan to join other workers in protest