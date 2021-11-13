La Vergne Police Department, community mourns the loss of Detective Sgt. Kevin Stolinsky

Detective Sgt. Kevin Stolinsky of the La Vergne Police Department.

Detective Sgt. Kevin Stolinsky of the La Vergne Police Department died Friday afternoon on duty due to a medical incident, a city spokesperson announced.

Stolinsky joined the police department in 2001.

"Kevin was such a beautiful person, always committed to doing the right thing," wrote Kathy Tyson, a former co-worker, on Facebook. "I’m so deeply sorry for his family. My sincere condolences to his police family, as well, and everyone at the city who knew him and worked with him."

