La Vergne police officers injured in shooting identified, search continues for suspect

The La Vergne Police Department released the names of the two officers shot outside a Dollar General store on Saturday. The shooting occurred while the officers chased a suspected stolen vehicle.

The department on Sunday identified Officers Ashely Boleyjack and Gregory Kern.

Kern, who was shot in the right groin and right forearm, remains hospitalized but is in stable condition, a department spokesperson said. Boleyjack was shot in the left shoulder and released on Saturday.

Police continue to search for the suspect, identified by police as 38-year-old John C. Drake, Jr., who police have warned is armed and dangerous.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake said Saturday the suspect is his estranged son. The chief confirmed the news in a statement calling for his son's arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"Despite my efforts and guidance in the early and teenage years, my son, John Drake Jr., now 38-years-old, resorted to years of criminal activity and is a convicted felon," Drake said in the statement. "He has not been a part of my life for quite some time. He now needs to be found and held accountable for his actions today. I hope that anyone who sees him or has information about him will contact law enforcement immediately.”

Mayor Freddie O'Connell quickly issued his own statement in support of the chief.

"My heart goes out to Chief Drake, his family, and the two wounded La Vergne police officers. I know that despite our best efforts — including in their early years — we can't be responsible for the choices of family members," O'Connell said. "I support Chief Drake and stand by him at this difficult time. He is the right Chief of Police for Nashville."

La Vergne Police Chief Christopher Moews urged residents on Saturday to "lock your doors and call the police" if anyone spots the suspect, who wore gray pants and a black T-shirt with red letting and a hockey mask emblem on the front.

Police ask residents who see a man matching the suspect description to call police at 911 or the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: La Vergne police officers injured in shooting identified