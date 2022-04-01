La Vergne police respond to attempted murder and a suicide, investigation ongoing

LA VERGNE — Police responded late Thursday night (March 31) to an attempted murder and a suicide late at a house on Willowview Drive, city spokesperson Anne Smith reported.

The victim who was shot is being treated at a local hospital and is in serious condition.

The shooter was found inside his house on Willowview Drive around 11:30 p.m. after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Smith said. The shooter was declared deceased when police arrived on scene.

The person who found the gunman called 911 and shortly after, discovered a member of the gunman’s family suffering from a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: La Vergne police respond to attempted murder, suicide