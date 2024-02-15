La Vergne police searching for robbery suspects

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The La Vergne Police Department is searching for two or three robbery suspects who are possibly armed.

The police department said a perimeter was set up in the area of Jefferson Pike and Center Street on the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 14. The suspects are reportedly wearing all black clothing and the search stems from an ongoing robbery investigation.

An hour after the perimeter was set up, police said they shut down the perimeter after exhausting search efforts, but authorities are still asking residents to be mindful and lock their doors.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the La Vergne Police Department’s non-emergency line at 615-793-7744.

