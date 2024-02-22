La Verkin man missing after work trip to Garden City, family searching

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Tristen White, 27, has been confirmed missing by La Verkin police, and the case is under the Rich County Sheriff’s Office.

He is described to be of Native American descent, with a height of about 6’2″ and a weight of around 200 to 220 pounds, according to family.

According to his mother, he was not dressed for cold weather, and was wearing tennis shoes and a flannel. He has a tattoo of Patrick Star on his leg and a jack-o-lantern on a knee. He is said to always be wearing a cap or a beanie.

ABC4.com spoke with White’s mother, Rain Lopez, who provided more details on his last known whereabouts and other important information.

Tristen White, 27, has been confirmed missing by La Verkin police, and the case is under the Rich County Sheriff’s Office. (Photo Courtesy of Rain Lopez)

According to Lopez, her son was picked up in Salt Lake City for a work trip in Garden City. The last time Lopez heard from him, he had texted that he was spending the night in a motel.

White’s employer spoke to the police, according to Lopez, and said that he had left to pick some things up and came back to find that White was gone.

According to family, it is uncharacteristic of White to not respond, as he is usually in constant contact because of his mother’s health issues. Lopez said White does have mental health issues, but the travel was work-related, and his employer was with him.

Lopez said she attempted to reactivate White’s phone, but the carrier was unable to do so because she is not White. Law enforcement is reportedly attempting to ping his phone.

A pizza restaurant next to the motel, Firehouse Pizzeria, said they saw White the night he disappeared, but did not see him the next day.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Rich County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 793-2285.

