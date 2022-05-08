La Villita Mexican Grill tied to drug trafficking

May 8—La Villita Mexican Grill in Hanson became part of an investigation into a drug trafficking ring on Wednesday after police arrested two men as part of a months long investigation hoping to slow the flow of illegal narcotics into Hopkins County.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit conducted traffic stops on a pair of vehicles being driven on I-69 by Omar Alatorre, 31 of Oak Grove, and Christian Alatorre, 29 of Hanson. Police say that for the last several months, they have been actively investigating the two men who they believe to be tied to drug trafficking in western Kentucky.

During the stop officers located suspected cocaine, marijuana and several other items indicative of drug smuggling. The men were arrested and transported to the Hopkins County Detention Center.

The unit then executed a warrant on La Villita Mexican Grill on Sunset Road in Hanson, which is owned and operated by Christian Alatorre. Police say inside the restaurant they discovered several baggies containing what they believe to be marijuana.

During the investigation police say they discovered that both men were illegal immigrants and they were placed in ICE detainers. They are currently being held on $1 million bonds.

Police say more arrests are expected to follow.