LA vows reforms after fatal police store shooting
Los Angeles will investigate the death of a 14-year-old girl who was accidentally shot by police officers firing on a suspect in a clothing store days before Christmas (Jan. 13)
The 911 call made by the sheriff’s deputy that shot and killed a Black man in North Carolina has been released. The city council has […]
"You should be ashamed of yourself," 31st District Judge Alexis G. Krot told the man. "If I could give you jail time on this, I would."
A 35-year-old woman was taken into custody Tuesday for a laundry list of alleged crimes that happened at a local Walmart, North Olmsted police said.
The release of the footage comes about a week after the man's attorneys announced their client had reached a $325,000 settlement agreement.
Corey Johnson apologized to the family of Jovanni Sierra and denounced ISIS. His lawyers had claimed the group's teachings had radicalized Johnson.
When police got to the apartment, authorities said the boyfriend told officers that Teasley was “sleeping” on the couch.
A Georgia sheriff’s deputy in middle Georgia has been “suspended without pay pending termination” after allegedly calling murder victim Ahmaud Arbery a “criminal” on social […]
WGEMAn Illinois judge had a shocking outburst in court Wednesday, kicking a prosecutor out with minimal explanation as outrage grows over the judge’s decision to reverse his own ruling on a teen accused of rape.“Mr. Jones, get out,” Adams County Judge Robert Adrian fumed as he ordered Josh Jones of the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office to leave the courtroom. The Muddy River News, whose journalist was in court, reported that Jones was set to appear in an unrelated case but had apparently “l
“You’re supposed to give him unconditional love … and you’re beating the crap out of him over the way he did the dishes,” the judge told the man.
"If I would have known he was going to murder her, I would have taken vacation to follow them, because I care about people," Officer Eric Pratt said.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office provides more information on its investigation into an apparent murder-suicide in Land O' Lakes. The sheriff's office said on Wednesday night that it appeared a mother took the lives of her two children before taking her own.
A Cook County judge this week was caught on a YouTube livestream mocking an attorney who had appeared before him for arguments earlier in the day. “Can you imagine waking up next to her every day? Oh, my God,” Judge William Raines said of attorney Jennifer Bonjean. “... I couldn’t have a visual on that if you paid me.” A link to the livestream of Tuesday’s video-conferenced court call was ...
A former detainee at Rikers Island alleged he was forced into a "Fight Night" while correction officers did nothing, The New York Times reported.
The judge in a criminal trial in York County, South Carolina pulled a woman from the jury after officials noticed a Confederate flag on her clothes.
Prosecutors say two Columbus men were “shooters-for-hire,” enlisted to kill a woman at a house on Capstan Drive. Six adults and 3 children were shot.
via YouTube/KMOVResidents of a tiny rural Missouri community have been sounding the alarm for weeks over what they described as a suspicious fatal shooting of a Black man by his white neighbor, but on Tuesday, a jury’s inquest went with the official version of events and ruled it a justifiable homicide. Justin King, 28, was found fatally shot in his neighbor’s yard in a Bourbon trailer park community on Nov. 3. The killing was almost immediately deemed self-defense by the Crawford County Sheriff
Their temporary guardian has been arrested.
A star running back for Benedictine High School in Cleveland has been arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting and murder of a 13-year-old boy.
A judge told a man who admitted to sexually assaulting a shackled inmate to chose between jail or the military, saying: "You are under the gun, young man."
A lawyer for ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs’ girlfriend said Thursday he’ll appeal a Las Vegas judge’s decision to grant prosecutors access to the woman’s medical records after a fatal high-speed crash that cost Ruggs his spot on the team. Attorney Peter Christiansen’s appeal on behalf of Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington would block access to Kilgo-Washington’s records until the question is settled. Christiansen declined to comment further after Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman ruled prosecutors can obtain Kilgo-Washington’s written medical records, but not testimony from medical professionals who treated her following the Nov. 2 crash.