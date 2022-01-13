LA vows reforms after fatal police store shooting

The Daily Beast

via YouTube/KMOVResidents of a tiny rural Missouri community have been sounding the alarm for weeks over what they described as a suspicious fatal shooting of a Black man by his white neighbor, but on Tuesday, a jury’s inquest went with the official version of events and ruled it a justifiable homicide. Justin King, 28, was found fatally shot in his neighbor’s yard in a Bourbon trailer park community on Nov. 3. The killing was almost immediately deemed self-defense by the Crawford County Sheriff