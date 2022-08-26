La. woman, denied an abortion for fetus without skull, says she'll seek the procedure out of state

Garin Flowers
·National Reporter and Producer
·6 min read

The ripple effect of the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade is being felt in Louisiana, where a woman says she was not able to terminate her pregnancy after being told that her unborn child would likely die due to a birth defect.

Around 10 weeks into her pregnancy, Nancy Davis, a Black woman with a partner and three children, said doctors told her that her baby would be born with acrania, a rare abnormality that occurs when a fetus lacks a skull.

Davis said her condition meant that the fetus would likely be stillborn or die within the first week of life. Medical professionals recommended an abortion but said they couldn’t provide one because of the state’s abortion ban.

"Basically, they said I had to carry my baby to bury my baby," Davis said as she stood with her family and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump outside the Louisiana state Capitol on Friday.

An ultrasound image of Nancy Davis's fetus at 10 weeks.
An ultrasound image of Nancy Davis's fetus at 10 weeks. (Family handout)

Davis said her doctors were unsure if they could legally perform the abortion due to Louisiana’s law, which states that abortion is banned except to prevent the patient's death or in cases of "substantial risk of death due to a physical condition, or to prevent the serious, permanent impairment of a life-sustaining organ of a pregnant woman."

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the ban has exemptions for "medically futile" pregnancies, which include a number of fetal abnormalities.

"They seemed confused about the law and afraid of what would happen to them if they performed a criminal abortion," Davis said. "Now I am preparing to go out of state for this procedure next week. I want you to imagine what it's been like to continue this pregnancy for another six weeks after this diagnosis."

Davis said a doctor recommended an abortion and said they would perform it for several thousand dollars. But then, she said, the administrator at the facility, Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge, La., said they could not perform the procedure due to the overturning of Roe and the strict "baby termination laws" in Louisiana.

A spokesperson for Woman’s Hospital told CNN that the hospital can't comment on a specific patient, but said it looks at "each patient's individual circumstances and how to remain in compliance with all current state laws to the best of our ability."

The Louisiana Statehouse in Baton Rouge, where Davis and her family held a press conference on Friday.
The Louisiana Statehouse in Baton Rouge, where Davis and her family held a press conference on Friday. (Chrismiceli via Wikicommons)

"Because the medical team feared repercussions if they provided Mrs. Davis with an abortion, she had to look out of the state for safe, trustworthy care," Crump said.

He added that doctors feared they could face fines of upwards of $200,000 as well as lose their medical licenses and even face jail or prison time.

State Sen. Katrina Jackson, who has sponsored strict abortion laws in Louisiana, and 35 other legislators said the hospital got it all wrong and "grossly misinterpreted" the law.

In a statement Tuesday, they said that during this past legislative session they amended changes to a previous 2006 trigger law. "Amongst those changes was a medical futility exception that allows for a woman to have a medical procedure which leads to a spontaneous miscarriage, if she is carrying a child that cannot survive outside the womb."

They further stated, "Although many of us share a faith which would compel us to carry this child to full term believing that throughout the pregnancy the child's vital organs will form, we voted for this exception and therefore recognize it as law."

Louisiana state Sen. Katrina Jackson.
Louisiana state Sen. Katrina Jackson, shown in 2020, was a sponsor of the state's strict abortion law. (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Save the Storks)

The confusion surrounding Louisiana’s law comes as doctors across the U.S. have expressed concern over physicians having to navigate strict abortion bans perceived as vague or unclear.

The issue of reproductive rights is usually split along party lines nationally, with Republicans favoring abortion bans. But in Louisiana, Democrats have been leading the charge.

In 2006, it was a Democratic Louisiana state senator who sponsored the "trigger law" that would automatically ban abortions unless the pregnancy threatened the woman’s life. Then-Gov. Kathleen Blanco, a Democrat, signed the law, well before Roe v. Wade was in serious danger of being overturned by the high court.

In 2019, Louisiana's Democratic governor, John Bel Edwards, signed a bill that prohibits abortion "of an unborn human being with a detectable heartbeat." The measure was sponsored by a Democrat, former state Sen. John Milkovich.

Then, also in 2019, Jackson carried a bill that would allow Louisiana voters to decide on a constitutional amendment stating that no provision of the state constitution protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion. It passed, Edwards signed it, and voters approved it in 2020.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.
In 2019, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a bill that prohibits abortion "of an unborn human being with a detectable heartbeat." (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Jackson, a Democrat, said she asked the Louisiana Department of Health to communicate the medical futility exception to Woman's Hospital attorneys, telling them the hospital could legally perform the procedure on Davis.

However, Crump said the law is racist and classist, affecting mostly women who are people of color or low-income. Despite the clarification by the state, Crump said his client plans to get the abortion elsewhere.

"The attorney general did contend that the law is clear, to which we say the law is clear as mud. Every woman's situation is different and subject to interpretation," Crump said in response to a reporter's question about why Davis was going out of state to get an abortion that would fall within the Louisiana law's exception.

"So, of course, medical professionals don't want to risk prison or having to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines for making the wrong call. Who would just take somebody's word for it when their liberty is in jeopardy?”

Attorney Benjamin Crump at Friday's press conference with Davis and her family.
Attorney Benjamin Crump at Friday's press conference with Davis and her family. (ABC video via AP)

On her GoFundMe page, Davis said she plans to travel to North Carolina to get this "challenging" procedure.

Her partner, Chedrick Cole, who was with her at the press conference, said that "having a front row seat to the situation and seeing the impact that it had on our family, it's really complex, it's really difficult ... it's so much bigger than us and our family."

"This is not fair to me, and it should not happen to any other woman," Davis added.

"Being a mother starts when your baby’s in the womb, not on the outside. The attachment and everything that comes with it. So as a mother, as a parent, it's my obligation to have my children's best interest at heart."

Recommended Stories

  • Her Fetus Has No Skull. She Wants the Abortion Nonsense to Stop.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Screenshot/InstagramNancy Davis has been through hell, and she wants lawmakers to do something about it—if only to spare other women the nightmare she is still navigating.The 36-year-old from Louisiana discovered at around 10 weeks of pregnancy that her fetus was afflicted with a rare and fatal condition called acrania, which means it effectively has no skull, and no chance of survival. But she was unable to get an abortion, she and her lawyers have said, be

  • Louisiana woman who claims she was denied abortion says she would have 'to carry my baby to bury my baby'

    Nancy Davis, who says she was denied an abortion in Louisiana after her fetus was diagnosed with a rare abnormality, says forcing her to carry her pregnancy to term would mean she has to "carry my baby to bury my baby.” Video is courtesy of WBRZ-TV.

  • Texas high school students walk out in protest of district’s transgender policies

    Story at a glance Grapevine High School students on Friday walked out of their third-period classes to protest a slate of new school district policies they say are transphobic. The new policies ban lessons about gender identity and sexual orientation for students younger than the fifth grade and allow school district personnel to misgender transgender…

  • Bernie Sanders says Republicans complaining about student debt forgiveness didn't complain when Donald Trump declared bankruptcy 6 times

    In a Tweet, Sanders said that the GOP loves socialism for the rich — and "rugged individualism for the rest."

  • Soulja Boy's Former Dentist Shares Why Rapper's Teeth May Have Been So Jacked Up

    Soulja Boy’s former dentist has addressed pictures of the rapper’s teeth after recent dental work.

  • DeSantis suspends four Broward County School Board members, appoints replacements

    Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended four Broward County School Board members for engaging in what the governor described as “incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority.”

  • On Women’s Equality Day, Nancy Pelosi and Katie Porter suggest abortion rights will rock midterm elections

    Friday marked the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote. Many voters say the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade will bring more women to the polls.

  • Senator Slams Amazon’s ‘Ring Nation’ as Surveillance-State TV

    Amazon’s synergistic plan for a lighthearted show based on footage culled from Ring, its controversial digital doorbell, is being denounced as surveillance-state TV in the tech press, activist circles and Congress. Amazon subsidiary MGM Television produces Ring Nation, slated to launch Sept. 26, which hopes to capitalize on both the long genre history of Candid […]

  • Revealed: leaked video shows Amy Coney Barrett’s secretive faith group drove women to tears

    Wife of founder of People of Praise says members ‘were always crying’ during discussions about women’s subservience to men

  • Ezra Miller Meets With Warners Leadership in a ‘The Flash’ Course Correct (Exclusive)

    This was one of the most consequential weeks in DC’s history. Warner Bros. Discovery seems to have found the executive to lead that division’s film and TV efforts. There were funeral screenings for canceled movie Batgirl. And the shifting of major tentpoles Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods highlighted the […]

  • 'Trump will be indicted': Mar-a-Lago affidavit spells trouble for the former president and decimates his main defense

    The affidavit is damning for Trump and throws a wrench into his claim that he's innocent because "it was all declassified," national security vets said.

  • A closer look at the FBI's affidavit to search Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

    The Justice Department on Friday released a redacted version of the affidavit prosecutors submitted in federal court to secure a warrant to search former President Donald Trump’s Florida home earlier this month.

  • Millions in covid aid went to retrain veterans. Only 397 landed jobs.

    The offer to military veterans left unemployed by the coronavirus pandemic was tantalizing: A year of online courses courtesy of the federal government. Graduates would be set up for good jobs in high-demand fields from app development to graphic design. "I jumped at it," said Jacqueline Culbreth, 61, an Air Force veteran laid off in 2020 from her job as a construction estimator in Orlando. "I was looking forward basically to upping my earning power."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the

  • Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

    Obama must be very proud of him right now!” the former president said of Bruce Reinhart, who has been harassed by Trump's supporters and now has a security detail.

  • Karl Rove Doesn’t Buy Fox Host’s Spin on Unsealed Mar-a-Lago Affidavit

    Fox NewsFox News contributor and former Trump campaign adviser Karl Rove wasn’t buying what Fox was trying to sell on Friday when it came to the redacted affidavit used to justify the FBI’s search for classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s estate.Nearly three weeks after the feds first executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago for evidence of Trump’s potential violation of the Espionage Act, the Justice Department unsealed the 38-page affidavit behind it. Judge Bruce E. Reinhart a

  • Official: 6 of 43 missing Mexican students given to army

    Six of the 43 Mexican students abducted and disappeared in 2014, were allegedly kept alive in a warehouse for days then turned over to the commander of the local army base who ordered their killings, the Mexican government official leading the Truth Commission said Friday. Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas made the revelation with little fanfare during a lengthy defense of the commission’s report first released a week earlier. At that time, despite declaring the disappearances a “state crime” and saying that the army watched it happen without intervening, Encinas made no mention of six students being turned over to Col. José Rodríguez Pérez.

  • Republicans Love Handouts Until Black People Benefit From Them

    Like many of Black Americans, I had to take out loans to pay for college. More than 57% of Black people have received a pell grant (and more than 75% of students attending HBCUs). It’s America’s catch-22, where you need education to find employment to live comfortably. However, if you don’t have the wealth to pay for it, you’ll end up working to pay that off for the rest of your working career. For Black people, that means paying off a mortgage worth of debt while not even having a house.

  • This Stepdad Wants to Adopt One of His Stepchildren and Not the Other & Reddit Completely Gets It

    Reddit came through with advice, feedback and words of wisdom when a stepdad posted about an uncomfortable quandary he’s experiencing with his stepchildren. The user explained that he’s been married to his wife for two years and they’ve dated for five years. She has two kids from a previous marriage, James (15m) and Becky (8f). […]

  • Judge declines to require hand count of Arizona ballots

    A federal judge refused Friday to require that Arizona officials count ballots by hand in November, dismissing a lawsuit filed by the Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state based on false claims of problems with vote-counting machines. Kari Lake, who is running for governor, and Mark Finchem, a secretary of state candidate, won their GOP primaries after aggressively promoting the narrative that the 2020 election was marred by fraud or widespread irregularities.

  • Judge now says Arizona voting measure fails; appeal pending

    An Arizona judge who ruled that a voter initiative rolling back Republican-backed election law changes and expanding voting access qualified for the ballot revised his decision Friday and said the Free and Fair Elections Act did not make the ballot. The new decision is being appealed to the Arizona Supreme Court, which had ordered Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Mikitish late Thursday to show how he concluded the measure had barely enough signatures. Nearly 238,000 signatures are needed to make the ballot.