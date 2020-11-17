La-Z-Boy Reports Fiscal 2021 Second-Quarter Results

Reinstates Full Dividend on Solid Results and Strong Outlook for Second Half of FY 21

MONROE, Mich., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in residential furniture, today reported strong operating results for the fiscal 2021 second quarter ended October 24, 2020.



Fiscal 2021 second quarter versus Fiscal 2020 second quarter :

Consolidated sales increased 2.7% to $459.1 million

Written same-store sales for the entire La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries ® network increased 34%

Consolidated operating income: GAAP: $47.9 million versus $29.6 million, an increase of 62% Non-GAAP (1) : $51.2 million versus $33.7 million, an increase of 52%

Consolidated operating margin: GAAP: 10.4% versus 6.6% Non-GAAP (1) : 11.1% versus 7.5% Wholesale (2) : 12.2% versus 10.6% Retail: 9.4% versus 5.8%

Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share (“EPS”): GAAP: $0.75 versus $0.48 Non-GAAP (1) : $0.82 versus $0.52

Strong cash generation, with fiscal year-to-date cash from operating activities of $195.7 million

Cash(3) was $353.4 million at quarter end after full repayment of $50 million outstanding balance on credit line



Kurt L. Darrow, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy, said, "Demand across all La-Z-Boy Incorporated businesses is at record levels as consumers continue to allocate more discretionary spending to home furnishings. Orders are fueling an unprecedented backlog and our supply chain team is doing a great job to continually increase weekly production to service customers and drive increased delivered sales. For the quarter, we produced a double-digit consolidated operating margin, with all operating companies posting excellent results, including Joybird which turned a profit for the first time. With the well-known and trusted La-Z-Boy brand clearly resonating with consumers during these uncertain times, solid cash generation, a robust balance sheet, and prudent expense management, we are confident we will continue to adeptly navigate the challenging COVID-19 landscape while we remain focused on providing a safe environment for employees and customers."

Story continues

Consolidated sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 2.7% to $459.1 million, with strong demand across all operating companies. Consolidated GAAP operating margin increased to 10.4% from 6.6% in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP(1) operating margin improved to 11.1% versus 7.5% in last year’s second quarter, driven by an increase in delivered sales and decreased spending.

For the entire La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® network, written same-store sales increased 34% for the fiscal 2021 second quarter compared with the same period last year.

For the quarter, delivered sales in the company’s Wholesale(2) segment decreased 2% to $343.0 million. A significant increase in demand has led to a record-level backlog. The company continues to increase manufacturing production capacity to meet demand, but a temporary supply shortage of polyurethane foam led to lower unit volume. Non-GAAP(1) operating margin for the Wholesale(2) segment was 12.2% versus 10.6% for the prior-year period, reflecting tight cost controls and a lower marketing spend.



With the demand acceleration outpacing production acceleration, the company continued to increase weekly production levels and took the following actions to improve capacity moving forward:



Added additional manufacturing cells at its U.S.-based upholstery manufacturing facilities as well as additional weekend shifts

Temporarily re-activated a portion of its Newton, Mississippi assembly plant

Added manufacturing cells at its Cut-and-Sew Center in Mexico

Leased a 200,000 square-foot upholstery plant south of Yuma, Arizona, in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, which is expected to start production in December with full ramp up extending over the first half of the new calendar year

Darrow stated, "In this stronger-than-expected demand environment, our supply chain team is demonstrating agility and flexibility to significantly increase production capacity on both an opportunistic and permanent basis. As part of our longer-term strategic plan, we have been considering alternatives to most efficiently serve the western portion of North America, and we are excited to take this first step with our new facility in Mexico."

The Retail segment delivered sales increased 9.3% to $162.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Written same-store sales for the company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores increased 36% in the quarter, reflecting strong traffic trends and demand as well as continued excellent execution at the store level, including an increase in conversion and average ticket driven by increased units and design sales. Delivered sales for the core base of 150 stores increased 6.3%. Non-GAAP(1) operating margin for the Retail segment increased to 9.4% versus 5.8% in last year’s second quarter, as a result of fixed-cost leverage on the higher delivered sales volume and lower spending on advertising and other expenses, including travel.

During the second quarter, the company closed on the acquisition of six Seattle-based La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores with approximately $30 million in annual retail volume in calendar 2019, and one warehouse. As the company is already recording a portion of the Seattle-based store volume in its Wholesale segment, the acquisition of the six stores is expected to contribute approximately $15 million of additional sales annually to the company on a consolidated basis, based on their calendar 2019 sales. For the second quarter, the Seattle stores added $3.5 million of sales to the Retail segment.

Within Corporate & Other, Joybird delivered its first profitable quarter on a sales increase of 42% to $29.4 million. For the period, Joybird improved its gross margin significantly and lowered advertising and other expenses. Written sales increased 25% compared with the prior-year quarter, reflecting ongoing strong order trends. Darrow noted, "We are encouraged by Joybird's performance for the quarter and optimistic about its trajectory for accelerated growth. We will continue to balance investments in top-line growth with bottom-line performance."

GAAP diluted EPS was $0.75 for the fiscal 2021 second quarter versus $0.48 in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP(1) diluted EPS was $0.82 versus $0.52 in last year’s second quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Year to date, the company generated $196 million in cash from operating activities, reflecting strong profit performance and a $100 million increase in customer deposits from written orders for the company's Retail segment and Joybird. La-Z-Boy ended the period with $353 million in cash(3), compared with $120 million in cash(3) at the end of the fiscal 2020 second quarter. The company holds $27 million in investments to enhance returns on cash versus $33 million at the end of last year's period. Year to date, the company invested $8 million in acquisitions, $15 million in the business through capital expenditures, and paid $3 million in dividends. During the quarter, the company used $50 million of cash to fully repay its credit line, ending the quarter with no borrowings outstanding.

Dividend

On November 17, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock of $0.14 per share. This returns the dividend to the full quarterly amount paid prior to the company's suspension of dividends as part of its COVID-19 Action Plan. The dividend is payable December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2020.

Business Outlook

Darrow concluded, "Although there is extreme uncertainty with respect to the pandemic, including the risk of COVID-19-related shutdowns affecting operations moving forward as well as risk of ongoing disruption within the global supply chain, such as the polyurethane foam issue, we are optimistic the company will deliver strong results in the second half of fiscal 2021. The strength of our brands and vast distribution network are driving strong written order trends across our entire business, translating to a significant increase in backlog. In addition, our supply chain team is making great progress to increase capacity so that we can shorten delivery times and service our customers with high-quality products. With the initiatives already underway, we expect to continue to significantly increase production capacity throughout the balance of the fiscal year."

Due to the unusual business trends driven by the pandemic, La-Z-Boy is providing perspective for the remainder of the year. The company does not intend to provide this level of forward-looking perspective regularly.

Provided there are no COVID-19-related shutdowns or other unexpected external disruptions impacting the company's operations, including global supply chain issues, such as with polyurethane foam, and taking all planned actions into account, La-Z-Boy expects consolidated sales growth in the third quarter of flat to 4% above the prior year's all-time record-high third quarter. Further, accounting for continued growth and the effects of the month-long pandemic shutdown in the prior-year fourth quarter base period, the company anticipates fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter sales growth of 40% to 45% versus the prior-year quarter.

Presuming these sales trends sustain, the company expects to deliver a historically high consolidated operating margin of approximately 9% to 11% for the balance of the year. Included in these margin expectations is the anticipation that Joybird will sustain profitable operations.

(1)Non-GAAP amounts for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 exclude:

pre-tax purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions totaling $3.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, primarily due to a write-up of the Joybird contingent consideration liability based on forecasted future performance, with $2.9 million included in operating income and $0.1 million included in interest expense

a pre-tax charge of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, related to the company’s business realignment, announced in June 2020, which included a 10% reduction in the company's global workforce and the closure of its Newton, Mississippi upholstery manufacturing facility

Non-GAAP amounts for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 exclude:

pre-tax purchase accounting charges of $1.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, with $1.4 million included in operating income and $0.2 million included in interest expense

a pre-tax charge of $2.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, related to the company's supply chain optimization initiative, including the closure of the company's Redlands, California upholstery manufacturing facility and relocation of its Newton, Mississippi leather cut-and-sew operations

pre-tax income of $1.9 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, related to the 2019 termination of the company's defined benefit pension plan.



Please refer to the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for detailed information on calculating the Non-GAAP measures used in this press release and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(2)Wholesale segment: Effective in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, in order to better align with the manner in which we view and manage the business, coupled with economic and customer channel similarities, the company revised its reportable operating segments by aggregating the former Upholstery segment with the former Casegoods segment to form the newly combined Wholesale segment. The change in reportable operating segments reflects how the company evaluates financial information used to make operating decisions. Prior-period results disclosed in this earnings release with respect to the Wholesale segment have been revised to reflect these changes.

(3)Cash includes cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Conference Call

La-Z-Boy will hold a conference call with the investment community on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. eastern time. The toll-free dial-in number is 844.602.0380; international callers may use 862.298.0970.

The call will be webcast live, with corresponding slides, and archived on the Internet. It will be available at https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/ . A telephone replay will be available for a week following the call. This replay will be accessible to callers from the U.S. and Canada at 877.481.4010 and to international callers at 919.882.2331. Enter Replay Passcode: 38471. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Generally, forward-looking statements include information concerning expectations, projections or trends relating to our results of operations, financial results, financial condition, strategic initiatives and plans, expenses, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, use of cash and cash requirements, borrowing capacity, investments, future economic performance, business, and industry and the effect of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic on our business operations and financial results.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on certain assumptions and currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control, such as the continuing and developing impact of, and uncertainty caused by, the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional risks and uncertainties that we do not presently know about or that we currently consider to be immaterial may also affect our business operations and financial results. Our actual future results and trends may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our fiscal 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors identified in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We are including this cautionary note to make applicable and take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

Additional Information

This news release is just one part of La-Z-Boy’s financial disclosures and should be read in conjunction with other information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available at: https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/financial-information/sec-filings . Investors and others wishing to be notified of future La-Z-Boy news releases, SEC filings and quarterly investor conference calls may sign up at: https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/ .

Background Information

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes England, La-Z-Boy, American Drew®, Hammary®, and Kincaid®. The company-owned Retail segment includes 159 of the 355 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 355 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 561 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/ .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), this press release also includes Non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures when assessing our ongoing performance. This press release contains references to Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP income before income taxes, Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated and Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share, which may exclude, as applicable, business realignment charges, purchase accounting charges, charges for our supply chain optimization initiative, and impacts from terminating the company's defined benefit pension plan. The business realignment charges include severance costs, asset impairment costs, and costs to relocate equipment and inventory related to organizational changes we undertook as a result of our COVID-19 Action Plan. The purchase accounting charges may include the amortization of intangible assets, incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value, amortization of employee retention agreements, fair value adjustments of future cash payments recorded as interest expense, and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration. The charges for our supply chain optimization initiative may include severance costs, accelerated depreciation expense, costs to relocate equipment and inventory, as well as other costs related to the closure, relocation and sale of certain manufacturing operations. These Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of such Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the accompanying tables.

Management believes that presenting certain Non-GAAP financial measures will help investors understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management excludes purchase accounting charges because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions consummated and the success with which we operate the businesses acquired. While the company has a history of acquisition activity, it does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the impact of purchase accounting charges is unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from acquisition to acquisition. Similarly, business realignment charges and the charges related to the company’s supply chain optimization initiative are dependent on the timing, size, number and nature of the operations being moved or closed, and the charges may not be incurred on a predictable cycle. Management also excludes impacts from the termination of the company's defined benefit pension plan when assessing the company's operating and financial performance due to the one-time nature of the transaction. Management believes that exclusion of these items facilitates more consistent comparisons of the company’s operating results over time. Where applicable, the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables present the excluded items net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate from operations for the period in which the adjustment is presented.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) 10/24/20 10/26/19 10/24/20 10/26/19 Sales $ 459,120 $ 447,212 $ 744,578 $ 860,845 Cost of sales 258,565 264,823 427,660 510,744 Gross profit 200,555 182,389 316,918 350,101 Selling, general and administrative expense 152,616 152,788 264,654 297,078 Operating income 47,939 29,601 52,264 53,023 Interest expense (346 ) (308 ) (805 ) (626 ) Interest income 123 522 617 1,249 Other income (expense), net (11 ) 1,368 1,463 608 Income before income taxes 47,705 31,183 53,539 54,254 Income tax expense 12,401 8,279 13,556 13,362 Net income 35,304 22,904 39,983 40,892 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (369 ) (311 ) (250 ) (230 ) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 34,935 $ 22,593 $ 39,733 $ 40,662 Basic weighted average common shares 46,023 46,551 45,966 46,686 Basic net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.76 $ 0.48 $ 0.86 $ 0.87 Diluted weighted average common shares 46,323 46,879 46,167 47,010 Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.75 $ 0.48 $ 0.86 $ 0.86

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except par value) 10/24/20 4/25/20 Current assets Cash and equivalents $ 350,949 $ 261,553 Restricted cash 2,478 1,975 Receivables, net of allowance of $5,890 at 10/24/20 and $7,541 at 4/25/20 128,324 99,351 Inventories, net 188,652 181,643 Other current assets 125,999 81,804 Total current assets 796,402 626,326 Property, plant and equipment, net 211,688 214,767 Goodwill 174,834 161,017 Other intangible assets, net 30,647 28,653 Deferred income taxes – long-term 18,990 20,839 Right of use lease assets 341,765 318,647 Other long-term assets, net 76,017 64,640 Total assets $ 1,650,343 $ 1,434,889 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 89,260 $ 55,511 Short-term borrowings — 75,000 Lease liabilities, current 65,758 64,376 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 335,294 155,282 Total current liabilities 490,312 350,169 Lease liabilities, long-term 294,601 270,162 Other long-term liabilities 110,781 98,252 Shareholders' equity Preferred shares – 5,000 authorized; none issued — — Common shares, $1.00 par value – 150,000 authorized; 46,113 outstanding at 10/24/20 and 45,857 outstanding at 4/25/20 46,113 45,857 Capital in excess of par value 326,182 318,215 Retained earnings 378,438 343,633 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,957 ) (6,952 ) Total La-Z-Boy Incorporated shareholders' equity 746,776 700,753 Noncontrolling interests 7,873 15,553 Total equity 754,649 716,306 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,650,343 $ 1,434,889

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Six Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 10/24/20 10/26/19 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 39,983 $ 40,892 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities (Gain)/loss on disposal of assets 140 (283 ) Gain on sale of investments (284 ) (99 ) Change in deferred taxes 1,849 273 Provision for doubtful accounts (1,568 ) 350 Depreciation and amortization 16,351 14,936 Equity-based compensation expense 6,167 4,707 Change in receivables (28,949 ) (12,722 ) Change in inventories (3,511 ) (7,645 ) Change in right-of use lease asset 35,137 32,323 Change in other assets (1,926 ) (4,088 ) Change in payables 33,236 3,854 Change in lease liabilities (32,422 ) (32,665 ) Change in other liabilities 131,507 13,869 Net cash provided by operating activities 195,710 53,702 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposals of assets 21 88 Proceeds from insurance — 1,018 Capital expenditures (15,442 ) (22,949 ) Purchases of investments (17,649 ) (17,798 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 19,470 13,171 Acquisitions (7,783 ) (5,875 ) Net cash used for investing activities (21,383 ) (32,345 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on debt and finance lease liabilities (75,013 ) (95 ) Stock issued for stock and employee benefit plans, net of shares withheld for taxes 364 571 Purchases of common stock — (23,167 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (3,216 ) (12,151 ) Dividends paid to minority interest joint venture partners (1) (8,507 ) — Net cash used for financing activities (86,372 ) (34,842 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents 1,944 1,239 Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 89,899 (12,246 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 263,528 131,787 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 353,427 $ 119,541 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities Capital expenditures included in payables $ 3,769 $ 5,805

(1) Includes dividends paid to joint venture minority partners resulting from the repatriation of dividends from our foreign earnings that we no longer consider permanently reinvested.



LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 10/24/20 10/26/19 10/24/20 10/26/19 Sales Wholesale segment: Sales to external customers $ 266,189 $ 277,221 $ 445,944 $ 529,994 Intersegment sales 76,827 73,024 120,645 140,802 Wholesale segment sales 343,016 350,245 566,589 670,796 Retail segment sales 162,275 148,404 253,412 291,400 Corporate and Other: Sales to external customers 30,656 21,587 45,222 39,451 Intersegment sales 3,061 2,724 5,236 5,412 Corporate and Other sales 33,717 24,311 50,458 44,863 Eliminations (79,888 ) (75,748 ) (125,881 ) (146,214 ) Consolidated sales $ 459,120 $ 447,212 $ 744,578 $ 860,845 Operating Income (Loss) Wholesale segment $ 41,683 $ 34,285 $ 59,623 $ 63,149 Retail segment 15,093 8,412 8,466 16,889 Corporate and Other (8,837 ) (13,096 ) (15,825 ) (27,015 ) Consolidated operating income $ 47,939 $ 29,601 $ 52,264 $ 53,023

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 10/24/20 10/26/19 10/24/20 10/26/19 GAAP gross profit $ 200,555 $ 182,389 $ 316,918 $ 350,101 Add back: Purchase accounting charges - incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value 133 198 430 315 Add back: Business realignment charges 235 — 1,305 — Add back: Supply chain optimization initiative — 2,754 (50 ) 4,262 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 200,923 $ 185,341 $ 318,603 $ 354,678 GAAP SG&A $ 152,616 $ 152,788 $ 264,654 $ 297,078 Less: Purchase accounting charges - adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration and amortization of intangible assets and retention agreements (2,756 ) (1,191 ) (3,478 ) (2,383 ) Less: Business realignment charges (108 ) — (2,580 ) — Non-GAAP SG&A $ 149,752 $ 151,597 $ 258,596 $ 294,695 GAAP operating income $ 47,939 $ 29,601 $ 52,264 $ 53,023 Add back: Purchase accounting charges 2,889 1,389 3,908 2,698 Add back: Business realignment charges 343 — 3,885 — Add back: Supply chain optimization initiative — 2,754 (50 ) 4,262 Non-GAAP operating income $ 51,171 $ 33,744 $ 60,007 $ 59,983 GAAP income before income taxes $ 47,705 $ 31,183 $ 53,539 $ 54,254 Add back: Purchase accounting charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense 3,018 1,555 4,207 3,057 Add back: Business realignment charges 343 — 3,885 — Add back: Supply chain optimization initiative — 2,754 (50 ) 4,262 Less: Pension termination refund — (1,900 ) — (1,900 ) Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 51,066 $ 33,592 $ 61,581 $ 59,673 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 34,935 $ 22,593 $ 39,733 $ 40,662 Add back: Purchase accounting charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense 3,018 1,555 4,207 3,057 Less: Tax effect of purchase accounting (128 ) (413 ) (413 ) (753 ) Add back: Business realignment charges 343 — 3,885 — Less: Tax effect of business realignment charges (85 ) — (940 ) — Add back: Supply chain optimization initiative — 2,754 (50 ) 4,262 Less: Tax effect of supply chain optimization initiative — (731 ) 12 (1,050 ) Less: Pension termination refund — (1,900 ) — (1,900 ) Add back: Tax effect of pension termination refund — 504 — 468 Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 38,083 $ 24,362 $ 46,434 $ 44,746 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share $ 0.75 $ 0.48 $ 0.86 $ 0.86 Add back: Purchase accounting charges, net of tax, per share 0.06 0.03 0.08 0.05 Add back: Business realignment charges, net of tax, per share 0.01 — 0.07 — Add back: Supply chain optimization initiative, net of tax, per share — 0.04 — 0.07 Less: Pension termination refund, net of tax, per share — (0.03 ) — (0.03 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share $ 0.82 $ 0.52 $ 1.01 $ 0.95

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) 10/24/20 % of sales 10/26/19 % of sales 10/24/20 % of sales 10/26/19 % of sales GAAP operating income (loss) Wholesale segment $ 41,683 12.2 % $ 34,285 9.8 % $ 59,623 10.5 % $ 63,149 9.4 % Retail segment 15,093 9.3 % 8,412 5.7 % 8,466 3.3 % 16,889 5.8 % Corporate and Other (8,837 ) N/M (13,096 ) N/M (15,825 ) N/M (27,015 ) N/M Consolidated GAAP operating income $ 47,939 10.4 % $ 29,601 6.6 % $ 52,264 7.0 % $ 53,023 6.2 % Non-GAAP items affecting operating income Wholesale segment $ 226 $ 2,808 $ 3,230 $ 4,371 Retail segment 148 198 613 315 Corporate and Other 2,858 1,137 3,900 2,274 Consolidated Non-GAAP items affecting operating income $ 3,232 $ 4,143 $ 7,743 $ 6,960 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) Wholesale segment $ 41,909 12.2 % $ 37,093 10.6 % $ 62,853 11.1 % $ 67,520 10.1 % Retail segment 15,241 9.4 % 8,610 5.8 % 9,079 3.6 % 17,204 5.9 % Corporate and Other (5,979 ) N/M (11,959 ) N/M (11,925 ) N/M (24,741 ) N/M Consolidated Non-GAAP operating income $ 51,171 11.1 % $ 33,744 7.5 % $ 60,007 8.1 % $ 59,983 7.0 % N/M - Not Meaningful





Contact: Kathy Liebmann (734) 241-2438 kathy.liebmann@la-z-boy.com



