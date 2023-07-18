Lab-grown meat being sold in US will be labeled 'cell-cultivated' | Fact check

The claim: US allows 'lab-grown' meat to be sold without a label

A July 10 Twitter post (direct link, archive link) shows packages of ground beef on display at a grocery store.

"A few weeks ago, while the media focused on the Titanic submarine, the government quietly legalized the sale of lab-grown chicken and meat without any labeling," reads the post. "This happened with very little safety review, or public discussion."

The post was retweeted more than 9,000 times and shared on Facebook more than 250 times in a week, according to CrowdTangle, a social media analytics tool.

Our rating: False

The two companies currently allowed to sell "lab-grown" meat in the U.S. were both required to have labels approved by the Department of Agriculture. The products will carry a "cell-cultivated" label.

Products will have 'cell-cultivated' label

In late June, the USDA approved the sale of chicken made from animal cells, allowing two California-based companies to offer “cell-cultivated” meat to consumers, the Associated Press reported.

The two companies, Upside Foods and GOOD Meat, each released their own statements announcing the approval, and in earlier statements, both companies indicated their products would have a "cell-cultivated" label.

David Kay, communications director for Upside Foods, told USA TODAY that the post's claim is false.

"All meat and poultry products sold in the U.S. require a label to be reviewed and approved by the (USDA) prior to commercialization," he said, pointing out Upside Foods made an announcement when its own label was approved.

Upside Foods has been committed for years to labeling its products, and it also has been "advocating for a mandatory labeling disclosure from the U.S. government," Kay said.

Andrew Noyes, GOOD Meat's vice president of global communications and public affairs, said the USDA-approved label used in products for restaurants will use the term "cell-cultivated chicken."

"The company is not yet selling in retail channels, thus a retail label has not been agreed upon," he said.

The complex process of creating "cell-cultivated" meat involves taking a small number of cells from living animals, then growing them in a controlled environment, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

In March 2019, the USDA and FDA reached a formal agreement to jointly regulate "human food made from cultured cells of livestock and poultry," including labeling the products.

USA TODAY has previously debunked other false claims about "lab-grown" meat, including that it is cultivated from animal cancer cells and KFC is using it in its products.

Lead Stories also debunked the claim.

The social media user who shared the post could not be reached.

