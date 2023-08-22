'Lab-grown' meat made with animal cells, not human cells | Fact check

The claim: 'Lab-grown' meat approved for sale in US is made with human cells

A July 26 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) makes a claim about the “cell-cultivated” meat now approved for sale in the U.S.

"The lab grown 'chicken' that was recently approved to be sold at restaurants is actually grown from human cells. Research it," reads the post.

It was shared more than 400 times in three weeks.

Our rating: False

The two companies allowed to sell "lab-grown" meat in the U.S. both said they use animal cells, not human cells. The Food and Drug Administration is involved in regulating the process, and it also describes it as involving animal cells.

Manufacturing process uses animal cells, not human cells

In late June, federal regulators for the first time approved the sale of chicken made from cultivated cells, allowing two California-based companies to sell “lab-grown” meat to consumers, according to the Associated Press.

The two companies, UPSIDE Foods and GOOD Meat, announced the approval in separate statements that both describe the process as involving "animal cells" – not human cells, as the post claims.

Brooke Whitney, a spokesperson for UPSIDE Foods, said the claim is false.

"Our cultivated chicken is grown directly from animal cells," she said. "There are no human cells involved at any stage in our process."

Carrie Kabat, a spokesperson for GOOD Meat, also said the claim is false, explaining that their process always begins with chicken cells.

"These cells are then fed a nutrient-rich broth that includes amino acids, carbohydrates, minerals, fats and vitamins, which are the same types of nutrients animals need to grow," she said. "The entire process takes place in a safe and controlled environment that looks like a beer brewery."

The FDA's website has a step-by-step explanation of the process, and it says, "Manufacturers typically start with a sample of cells from the tissue of an animal."

In March 2019, the USDA and FDA reached a formal agreement to jointly regulate what the agencies called "human food made from cultured cells of livestock and poultry," which includes overseeing the initial cell collection.

USA TODAY has debunked other false claims about "lab-grown" meat, including that it can be sold without labels, that it is cultivated from animal cancer cells and that KFC is using it in its products.

