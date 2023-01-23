Lab-grown meat moves closer to American dinner plates

6
Leah Douglas
·7 min read

By Leah Douglas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Once the stuff of science fiction, lab-grown meat could become reality in some restaurants in the United States as early as this year.

Executives at cultivated meat companies are optimistic that meat grown in massive steel vats could be on the menu within months after one company won the go-ahead from a key regulator. In a show of confidence, some of them have signed up high-end chefs like Argentine Francis Mallmann and Spaniard José Andrés to eventually showcase the meats in their high-end eateries.

But to reach its ultimate destination - supermarket shelves - cultivated meat faces big obstacles, five executives told Reuters. Companies must attract more funding to increase production, which would enable them to offer their beef steaks and chicken breasts at a more affordable price. Along the way, they must overcome a reluctance among some consumers to even try lab-grown meat.

Cultivated meat is derived from a small sample of cells collected from livestock, which is then fed nutrients, grown in enormous steel vessels called bioreactors, and processed into something that looks and tastes like a real cut of meat.

Just one country, Singapore, has so far approved the product for retail sale. But the United States is poised to follow. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in November that a cultivated meat product - a chicken breast grown by California-based UPSIDE Foods - was safe for human consumption.

UPSIDE is now hoping to bring its product to restaurants as soon as 2023 and to grocery stores by 2028, its executives told Reuters.

UPSIDE still needs to be inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service and get sign-off from the agency on its labels. A USDA FSIS spokesperson declined to comment on its inspection timeline.

`SLAUGHTERLESS HOUSE`

At UPSIDE's facility in Emeryville, California, lab coat-clad workers were seen poring over touch screens and monitoring giant vats of water mixed with nutrients during a recent Reuters visit. Meat is harvested and processed in a room that chief executive officer Uma Valeti calls the "slaughterless house," where it is inspected and tested.

Reuters reporters were served a sample of UPSIDE's chicken during the visit. It tasted just like conventional chicken when cooked, though was somewhat thinner and had a more uniform tan color when raw.

UPSIDE worked with the FDA for four years before receiving the agency's green light in November, Valeti told Reuters.

"It’s a watershed moment for the industry," he said.

California-based cultivated meat company GOOD Meat already has an application pending with the FDA, which has not been previously reported. Two other companies, Netherlands-based Mosa Meat and Israel-based Believer Meats, said they are in discussions with the agency, company executives told Reuters.

The FDA declined to provide details of pending cultivated meat applications but confirmed it is talking to multiple companies.

Regulatory approval is just the first hurdle for making cultivated meat accessible to a broad swath of consumers, executives at UPSIDE, Mosa Meat, Believer Meats, and GOOD Meat told Reuters.

The biggest challenge companies face is growing the nascent supply chain for the nutrient mix to feed cells and for the massive bioreactors required to produce large quantities of cultivated meat, executives said.

For now, production is limited. UPSIDE’s facility has the capacity to churn out 400,000 pounds of cultivated meat per year – a small fraction of the 106 billion pounds of conventional meat and poultry produced in the United States in 2021, according to the North American Meat Institute, a meat industry lobby group.

If the companies cannot get the funds needed to scale up production, their product may never reach a price point where it can compete with conventional meat, said GOOD Meat co-founder Josh Tetrick.

“Selling is different than selling a lot,” Tetrick said. “Until we as a company and other companies build large-scale infrastructure, this is going to be very small scale.”

SCALING WOES

The cultivated meat sector has so far raised nearly $2 billion in investments globally, according to data collected by the Good Food Institute (GFI), a research group focused on alternatives to conventional meat.

But it will take hundreds of millions of dollars for GOOD Meat, for example, to build bioreactors of the size needed to make its meat at scale, Tetrick said.

Investment in the industry so far has been led by venture capital firms and major food companies like JBS SA, Tyson Foods Inc, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.

JBS spokesperson Nikki Richardson said the company's investments in cultivated meat "are consistent with our efforts to build a diversified global food portfolio of traditional, plant-based and alternative protein product offerings."

Tyson did not respond to a request for comment. ADM declined to comment.

Much of that money has been directed toward the United States, the No. 1 target for cultivated meat makers because of its size and wealth, said Jordan Bar Am, a partner at McKinsey & Company who focuses on alternative proteins.

Some companies are scaling up U.S. production even before their products have been approved by regulators.

Believer Meats plans to build a facility in North Carolina, set to be commissioned in early 2024, that could produce 22 million pounds of meat annually, chief executive officer Nicole Johnson-Hoffman said. And GOOD Meat has plans to build out its production in California and Singapore to as much as 30 million pounds annually.

The European Union along with Israel and other countries are also working on regulatory frameworks for cultivated meat but have not yet approved a product for human consumption.

THE `ICK` FACTOR

Cultivated meat companies plan to pitch consumers that their product is greener and more ethical than conventional livestock, while attempting to overcome an aversion to their product among some shoppers.

For one, their product does not involve animal slaughter, which companies hope will make the product appealing to people who avoid meat for moral reasons. Animals are unharmed in the cell collection process, company executives told Reuters.

Another draw is that growing meat in a steel vessel instead of in a field could reduce the environmental impact of livestock, which are responsible for 14.5% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions through feed production, deforestation, manure management, and enteric fermentation - animal burps - according to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Plant-based meat companies have also appealed to consumers with moral and environmental claims, though the sector has captured just 1.4% of the meat market, according to a GFI report.

But cultivated meat companies have the advantage that they can claim their product is real meat, Tetrick said.

“Probably the single biggest thing we’ve learned is that people really love meat. They’re probably not going to eat a whole lot less of it,” he said.

Still, a lot of people are grossed out by cultivated meat, said Janet Tomiyama, a health psychologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who studies human diets.

In a 2022 study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, she found that 35% of meat eaters and 55% of vegetarians would be too disgusted to try cultivated meat.

Some people may perceive the meat to be "unnatural" and have a negative attitude about it before even trying it, she said.

To attract hesitant shoppers, companies need to be as clear as possible about how their product is made and that it's safe to eat, said Tetrick, whose company has sold its product at restaurants in Singapore.

"You’ve got to be transparent about it, but in a way that’s still appetizing," he said.

UPSIDE Foods and GOOD Meat plan to whet American palates by releasing their products at high-end restaurants first once approved, they told Reuters, betting that consumers there will tolerate a higher price point and have a good first impression of their meat.

UPSIDE hopes to get its products into grocery stores in the next three to five years, CEO Valeti said.

Major U.S. supermarket chains did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Restaurateur Andrés, known for his work on global food security, told Reuters he wants to sell cultivated meat because of its environmental benefits.

"We can see in what is happening all around us, in every country around the globe, that our planet is in crisis," he said.

Fellow chef Mallmann, known for his preparations of meat and other foods on outdoor flames, told Reuters he is also influenced by environmental considerations and sees the role of chefs as making the product more gastronomically appealing and less scientific.

“We have to add romance to it,” he said.

(Reporting by Leah Douglas, editing by Richard Valdmanis and Ross Colvin)

Recommended Stories

  • Bakhmut defence is "strategically sound" effort ISW

    The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that the Ukrainian defence of Bakhmut is a strategically sound operation, in spite of the price that the Ukrainian side has been paying. Source: ISW report from 21 January 2023 Quote from the ISW: "The Ukrainian defense of Bakhmut is likely a strategically sound effort despite its costs for Ukraine.

  • In Novgorod Oblast, another air defense system seen deployed near a Putin residence

    A Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system has been deployed in the village of Yashcherovo, Novgorod Oblast, Russia, six kilometers from one of the residences of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Russian media outlet Agentstvo reported on Jan. 23.

  • 'M3GAN' star Allison Williams makes surprise cameo in 'SNL' parody of the hit techno-thriller

    With M3GAN dominating the box office these past few weeks, Saturday Night Live couldn't help but have a little fun with the killer doll during Aubrey Plaza's first time as host. The sketch comedy program leaned into the recent news of Universal Pictures ordering a direct sequel (aptly-titled M3GAN 2.0, it's scheduled for release in early 2025), as well as the titular character's newfound status as a gay icon. Allison Williams even made a surprise cameo appearance, trying to warn everyone about t

  • 9 Affordable Winter Skin Care Products You Can Get At Walmart

    Don’t let winter wreak havoc on your skin.View Entire Post ›

  • Greece expanding border wall, calls for EU help on migration

    Greece prevented around 260,000 migrants from entering illegally in 2022 and arrested 1,500 traffickers, an official said Saturday. Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos was speaking to ambassadors from other European Union countries plus Switzerland and the United Kingdom as he guided them to a still expanding border wall in the country’s northeast. Theodorikakos emphasized to the 28 envoys that Greece’s border is also the EU’s external border.

  • Mass shooting in hometown hits hard for actor Sherry Cola

    For actor Sherry Cola, the mass shooting in her hometown of Monterey Park, California, left her devastated ahead of the premiere of the new film “Shortcomings” at the Sundance Film Festival. (Jan. 22)

  • Bad news for millennials: Things have never looked bleaker for first-time homebuyers

    First-time buyers are older, living with their parents longer, and still struggling to find a home thanks to America's broken housing market.

  • Rupee may firm past 81/USD, bond yields to edge up as budget looms

    The Indian rupee is expected to extend its gains this week, while government bond yields may move marginally higher due to worries about yet another year of elevated borrowing. With a holiday-shortened week in India, the Chinese New Year, and no major data releases apart from U.S. economic growth and consumption prints towards the end of the week, market participants will keep a close eye on foreign portfolio inflows into Indian markets. The rupee rose for a second straight week, gaining 0.25% over last week to end at 81.12 per dollar on Jan. 20, as the greenback slid on soft U.S. data.

  • Illinois theater cancels conservative event due to 'really, really bad' threats

    A theater in Des Plaines, Illinois, was forced to cancel an education reform panel hosted by conservative activism group Awake Illinois after receiving a deluge of threats.

  • Crime, inflation hammer support for Chile's Boric in tough first year

    Carmen Villegas, 56, a housewife in Santiago, was one of the millions of Chileans who turned out to vote for Gabriel Boric in 2021, propelling the young leader to the presidential palace amid optimism over his plans to reduce deep-seated inequality. But almost a year after coming into office in March 2022, Boric, 36, is now finding out the perils of leadership, with voters like Villegas growing disenchanted as inflation has hurt people's spending power and crime has risen. The moderate leftist's approval rating has halved from around 50% when he came into office to 25%, data from pollster Cadem show, with many Chileans complaining about his handling of the economy and saying his government has been soft on crime.

  • Health and Wellness: Suffering from Sciatica? The do's and don'ts

    Dr. Carrie Jose, in her latest Health and Wellness column, lists the do's and don'ts if you are suffering from sciatica.

  • Nigeria sets date for first census in 17 years

    Nigeria will start its first national census in 17 years at the end of March, as authorities in Africa's most populous country seek updated data on the exact population and the size of different ethnic groups, an official said late on Friday. Nigeria's estimated population is more than 200 million and the United Nations expects that to double by 2050.

  • Chicago shooting: One teen killed, one injured while buying shoes from online seller

    Chicago Police say the seller took the victims' money and shot both of them.

  • Student Loan Forgiveness: Will You Qualify for $0 Payments Under Biden’s New Plan?

    With the legality of President Biden's broader federal student loan forgiveness program in question, the U.S. Department of Education (ED) has proposed revisions to income-driven repayment (IDR) plans...

  • Woman, 76, shot dead terminally ill husband at hospital after they made murder-suicide pact, police say

    Shooting unfolded on Saturday afternoon at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach

  • How master craftsmen in Vietnam create 50,000 incense sticks a day for Lunar New Year

    In preparation for Lunar New Year, Vietnamese craftsmen work to supply the thousands of incense sticks integral to traditional celebrations.

  • The Most Annoying Tipping Habits Waiters, Baristas and Bartenders Deal With

    You work hard for your money, so you expect excellent service when you dine at a restaurant, have a drink at a bar or spring for a latte at your local coffee shop. The thing is, the waiters,...

  • Belarusian factories producing military equipment for Russian military, reports Belarusian Hajun

    The Gomel iron and steel plant in Belarus has been producing “dragon teeth” tank traps for more than a month and sending them to the Russian Federation, the Belarusian Hajun monitoring group reported on Telegram on Jan. 22.

  • The fatal story of a Mexican reporter

    STORY: This is part of Mexico’s Interoceanic Corridor - one of President Lopez Obrador’s megaprojects designed to develop the south of the country. It includes work on a breakwater at Salina Cruz in Oaxaca. This coastal area has a reputation as a landing spot for precursor chemicals to make fentanyl and meth.It’s also the backdrop to a news story about a local politician's alleged efforts to win re-election… and the shooting dead of the reporter who wrote it. Mourned by his family, Heber Lopez Vasquez is one of 13 journalists killed in Mexico in 2022, the deadliest year on record for the nation’s newsrooms.He’d published a story on Facebook accusing local politician Arminda Espinosa Cartas of corruption. Her brother was one of two men arrested, but no one was charged over Lopez' murder. Espinosa herself did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Since Lopez's death, fellow journalists say they are more afraid to publish stories delving into the corridor project - or ones touching on drug trafficking and state collusion with organized crime. “We’ll keep on informing, but the most important thing is to stay alive. There are definitely issues you cannot address. You cannot address the topic of presidents connected to organized crime, you cannot address the topic of insecurity in the region of the Interoceanic Corridor: we all know the organized crime sell them the sand, the gravel, the rods, the cement. They are in charge of the construction, of carrying the stones, of everything. You cannot address those issues because they could cost you your life.”Hiram Moreno knows the risks. He was shot three times in 2019, and now has a panic button issued by a government body known as the "Mechanism" - set up to protect journalists.But Moreno has little faith in its effectiveness. “The ‘mechanism’ is not the solution to guarantee the safety of any journalist in Mexico. They have not done and they will not do it because there are elements and resources to do so. What the current government lacks is the will to guarantee the safety of all the journalists who are risk. We are not special people, we are agents of change, we inform, we are messengers, we are the ones who allow democracy and security to prevail, partly. In this country there is no security.”Since 2017, nine reporters enrolled in the Mechanism have been murdered, according to a rights group.An investigation by Mexico’s human rights commission found evidence of multiple failings by the authorities. Interior Ministry official Enrique Irazoque said the Mechanism accepted those findings, but he highlighted the local lack of action and political will. "The truth is that the mechanism is absorbing all the problems," he said "but the issues are not federal, they are local.”Mexican politicians can also be quick to accuse reporters of corruption. The president frequently chastises reporters who publish stories painting his administration negatively. He condemns the murders, while accusing adversaries of talking up the death toll to discredit him. The president’s office did not respond to requests for comment. Since the start of Mexico's drug war in 2006, upwards of 133 reporters like Heber Lopez Vasquez are estimated to have been killed. That and the staggering 360,000 other homicides registered in that time is taking its toll on all Mexicans, according to Balbina Flores from Reporters Without Borders. “Society pays the cost. There is a society that gets used to a situation of violence and to feeling more vulnerable. The people in those areas say that if that happens to a journalist who works for a news outlet and who works to inform, what could happen to citizens?”

  • Potanin says sanctions constrain Nornickel, force it to adjust strategy

    Potanin told Russia’s RBC television that the impact of sanctions "does not directly affect the life of the company, its survival, but of course it limits its capabilities, including financial ones, and development of those markets in which it has traditionally been present." Potanin’s comments provided a rare acknowledgement of how Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine are affecting a company of strategic importance to the Russian economy and to global metals markets – even though Nornickel itself is not directly targeted by the measures.