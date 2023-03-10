Lab, owner accused of $400K in drug test fraud claims

A clinical laboratory and its owner have been accused of submitting over $400,000 in Medicaid claims for unauthorized urine drug tests, the attorney general’s office in Massachusetts said Friday.

The residential sobriety tests were medically unnecessary, the office said in a news release. Laboratories may not bill Medicaid for them.

The Burlington-based lab and its owner were indicted last month by a statewide grand jury on two counts each of Medicaid false claims, false claims, and larceny over $1,200.

The lab and owner are scheduled to be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court on March 21. It wasn’t immediately known if they had attorneys.

The attorney general’s office said last year, one of its Medicaid Fraud Division investigations resulted in charges against several clinical laboratories, their owners, marketing companies, and a doctor in connection with Medicaid fraud, money laundering, and kickbacks involving over $2 million in urine drug tests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW