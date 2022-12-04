Lab tests prove Queens ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ widow never touched husband’s guns, lawyer says

Scientific evidence shows ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Glenn Hirsch’s widow never touched the guns she’s accused of stashing for her husband in her Queens home, her defense lawyer said Saturday in a letter to prosecutors.

Dorothy Hirsch, 63, was charged in June in Queens Supreme Court with 18 criminal counts of violating city and state weapons possession laws — including possession of loaded guns.

Hirsch maintains she didn’t know her estranged husband stashed the guns in her closet with some of his other property.

“There is no evidence that Dorothy has ever touched any of the firearms from the closet while there is conclusive proof that Glenn did,” defense lawyer Mark Bederow wrote in the letter.

Bederow claimed “it is clear that the case against Dorothy is not viable and should be dismissed immediately.”

The lawyer has been pushing to dismiss the case for months. In a suicide note, Glenn Hirsch wrote that prosecutors were wrong to bring weapons possession charges against his wife.

Bederow says Dorothy Hirsch’s case is bolstered by a lab report from the city medical examiner that says DNA found on one of the guns belongs to two unknown people. DNA found on a second gun is also deemed likely to belong to someone other than Hirsch, the lawyer says.

Glenn Hirsch took his own life Aug. 5 as he was awaiting trial in the April 30 murder of Chinese-food deliveryman Zhiwen Yan, 45.

Hirsch was accused of killing Yan in a feud over whether enough duck sauce was included with his delivery orders.

Bederow has argued Dorothy had no knowledge of the eight firearms and ammo found by cops in a hallway closet in the Briarwood apartment where she lived apart from her husband.

Glenn Hirsch is “forensically linked to the firearms,” Bederow told the Daily News on Saturday. “She is not. Which is entirely consistent with our position that she’s not aware what he was doing in the closet.”

The Queens district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a query about Bederow’s letter.