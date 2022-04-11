Labadieville man gets 4 years after pleading guilty to sex crimes and drug charges

A Labadieville man was ordered to serve four years in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes and drug-related charges, prosecutors said.

Anthony Benoit, 26, pleaded guilty last week to felony carnal knowledge of juvenile, possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs and distribution of schedule I drugs.

After Benoit entered his negotiated pleas, state District Judge Alvin Turner Jr. sentenced him to four years in prison with credit for time served.

The maximum sentence for felony carnal knowledge is 10 years in prison, according to state law.

After Benoit is released from prison, he must also register and notify as a sex offender for 15 years, prosecutors said.

Benoit’s conviction resulted from an investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office after investigators received a complaint Nov. 8, 2018.

“Detectives conducted a thorough investigation and were able to determine that a 16-year-old juvenile did engage in consensual sexual activity with Benoit,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Benoit allegedly solicited the juvenile to assist him in moving out his current residence, and that is where Benoit’s criminal activity took place.”

Based on the evidence that was gathered during the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant and took Benoit into custody Dec. 12, 2018, and was booked into the Assumption Parish jail.

Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney prosecuted the case.

