A Labadieville man has been indicted in connection with a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead and three others injured.

An Assumption Parish grand jury found enough evidence Monday to charge Ronald Vallejo, 30, with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal property damage, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing stolen firearms.

An indictment does not presume guilt or innocence but indicates the grand jury found prosecutors presented enough evidence to warrant a trial on the charge.

More: Labadieville murder suspect found in Texas, authorities say

He is accused of killing 30-year-old Travin K. Smith on April 16, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Violet Street in Labadieville. Detectives learned three people had suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A motive in the shooting was not released.

Following an extensive investigation, detectives gathered evidence and obtained statements that linked Vallejo to the shootings, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Related: Authorities seeking Labadieville murder suspect

Investigators later found out the suspect fled the area and relocated to Houston, the Sheriff’s Office said. Detectives received a tip of Vallejo’s location and relayed the information to federal agents.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office found Vallejo in Harris County, Texas, and took him into custody. He was transported to the Assumption Parish jail, where he remains without bail.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Vallejo faces a mandatory life sentence without parole, probation or early release.

Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney is handling the prosecution.

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Labadieville man indicted in fatal shooting