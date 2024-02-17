Labcorp accused of sharing confidential patient information with Google

A North Carolina-based medical testing company faces a class action lawsuit for allegedly sharing confidential patient data with Google.

Labcorp is one of the largest clinical lab testing companies in the world with more than 2,000 locations in 47 states in the United States.

They’re accused of installing software that allows Google to “intercept an array of individually-identfiable health information.”

The lawsuit claims Google collected data like appointments made, logins to the website and searches made through the site. Even information on the types of tests ordered, testing dates, and test results were allegedly available for Google to collect.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this week and doesn’t detail how many patients have been impacted.

So far, LabCorp hasn’t filed any responses in court to the allegations.

