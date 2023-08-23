LaBelle man, 41, sentenced to 45 years for child sex crime at friend's home

A LaBelle man will spend more than four decades behind bars for crimes against children.

Charles Nelson Barber, Jr., 41, was sentenced Tuesday to 45 years in prison for molesting a child. The State Attorney's Office said he was sentenced as a habitual felony offender and prison release reoffender to 30 years in prison for lewd or lascivious battery, the maximum sentence.

Barber was also sentenced to the maximum of 15 years in prison for lewd and lascivious molestation. The sentences are consecutive. He was convicted in July, following a Lee County trial.

In 2022, Barber picked up a girl while she was walking along a road in North Fort Myers. He drove her to the home of one of his friends and sexually battered her.

Barber then took her to a convenience store. While Barber was outside, the victim went in the store and asked a woman for help. That woman took the child from the store and called 911.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crime, leading to Barber's identification and arrest.

