Labor board orders East Hartford to rehire fired police sergeant

Jan. 31—EAST HARTFORD — State officials ordered a sergeant fired from his job in February 2021 to be reinstated with back pay, following a Jan. 14 decision by the Department of Labor, Board of Mediation and Arbitration.

The arbitration award states that the board determined that Sgt. Ian Allison, a 21-year veteran of the Police Department, was unjustly terminated and must be reinstated.

Mayor Mike Walsh said the town would honor the arbitration decision.

"Sgt. Allison will be returning to work today. He will be on paid administrative leave until we sort out his status as a police officer with the state of Connecticut," Walsh said, adding that the town must verify that Allison is still certified in law enforcement by the Connecticut State Police Officer Standards and Training Council.

TIMELINE

INCIDENT: Aug. 3, 2020.

CHARGES FILED: Oct. 14, 2020.

TERMINATED: Feb. 3, 2021.

CHARGES DROPPED: Nov. 2, 2021.

LABOR RULING: Jan. 14, 2022.

The arbitration decision document states that on Aug. 3, 2020, a roadwork contractor reported a billing discrepancy regarding private duty police services. Allison arrived on the scene of water main work being undertaken by the contractor with no police officer on duty.

Allison informed company representatives that since the road was closed to traffic, a private duty officer had to be hired, and the representatives then put in a request for an officer.

Officer Robert Jones arrived for the private duty assignment. Contractor representatives said Allison then told them they'd be penalized and forced to pay Jones for time he did not work, and that Allison told Jones he would be paid from 7 a.m. for the job, even though he arrived at 10:45 a.m., the arbitration document states.

The department's policy for private duty services is to bill the customer for five hours if the length of the officer's shift is up to five hours long, and eight if the work lasts between five and eight hours.

Also, Allison was accused of lying to the police department's Internal Affairs Division during their investigation, the arbitration document states.

Story continues

However, the labor board determined that there was not enough evidence to support the claims against Allison, with conflicting testimony about what he said to representatives of the contractor and the facts refuting the claims or otherwise showing that Allison acted appropriately.

The document states that testimony from the representatives of the contractor did not agree on whether Allison made the statement that he would "penalize" the company, nor when it was made, or what exactly was said. The board also determined that Allison would not have seen the overtime slips that indicated the time Jones would be paid for, and that they did not bear his signature.

Both Allison and Jones were charged with criminal attempt to commit second-degree larceny after the incident. Jones retired from the force on Dec. 1, 2020, and the larceny charges against both men were ultimately dismissed on Nov. 2, 2021 after they were placed on accelerated rehabilitation, according to the arbitration award.

Allison had filed a lawsuit against the town on seeking damages greater than $15,000, including lost wages, job benefits, and $27,000 in legal expenses from defending against the criminal charge.

At the time of publication, Sgt. Rich Dube, president of the East Hartford Police Officers Association union, could not be reached for comment.

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.