Labor Day 2022 appliance sales are already here—save big on Samsung, LG and Whirlpool
With Labor Day set for Monday, September 5, shoppers are waiting to get their hands on amazing savings for their homes. Some of the biggest discounts on the market can be found on appliances, ranging from compact microwaves to towering laundry machines. If you want to get ahead of the savings rush, we've found some of the best Labor Day appliance sales available at major retailers right now!
The likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering incredible discounts on essential home appliances. Even with the lowered prices, you'll still get devices with smart features, plenty of space and even touches of style that'll liven up any spot in your house.
One of the best deals you can find is on the Frigidaire 22-Cubic-Foot Gallery Series French door refrigerator. Typically listed for $2,749, this stainless-steel kitchen essential is on sale at Amazon for $2,400 thanks to a $349 discount. The Frigidaire is the best refrigerator we've ever tested for not only easily maintaining cold temperatures, but also for having every bit of its cubic feet open for storage. That includes its adjustable-width sliding bins on the door, a retractable shelf, a pocket "snack zone" found just below the crisper and an entire fourth compartment.
That's just a taste of the savings you can score today. Check out more amazing picks below!
Labor Day dishwasher deals
Labor Day 2022 is the perfect time to scoop discounts on dishwashers. Shop the top deals available now on models from Amana, Frigidaire, LG and GE.
AIRMSEN Portable Countertop Dishwasher at Amazon for $299.90 with on-page coupon (Save $50)
Amana 24-Inch Built-In Dishwasher at Best Buy for $399.99 (Save $100 to $130)
Whirlpool 24-Inch Energy Star Dishwasher at Abt for $475 (Save $154)
Frigidaire 24-Inch Built-In Stainless-Steel Dishwasher at Walmart for $483 (Save $96)
Frigidaire 24-Inch Gallery Built-In Dishwasher With Dual OrbitClean Wash System at Walmart for $543 (Save $236)
Samsung 24-Inch Front Control Built-In Stainless-Steel Dishwasher at Best Buy for $599.99 (Save $120)
LG 24-Inch Front Control Smart Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher at Best Buy from $699.99 (Save $100)
GE Profile 18-Inch Fully Integrated Built-In Dishwasher at AJ Madison for $793 (Save $145)
Fisher & Paykel 24-Inch 5 Series Drawer Dishwasher at Appliances Connection for $799 (Save $487.39)
LG 24-Inch Fully Integrated Smart Dishwasher at AJ Madison for $1,049 (Save $325)
Labor Day washer and dryer deals
Give your laundry room a major upgrade by shopping the best Labor Day appliance sales on top-rated washers and dryers. Look to Lowe's, Appliances Connection and more for major savings.
Amana 3.5-Cubic-Foot Agitator Top-Load Washer at Lowe's for $498 (Save $131)
Amana 6.5 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer at Lowe's for $498 (Save $131)
GE 7.2-Cubic-Foot Electric Dryer at Abt for $574 (Save $205)
Whirlpool 7-Cubic-Foot Electric Dryer at Appliances Connection for $578.70 (Save $86.81)
Whirlpool 3.8-Cubic-Foot High Efficiency Top Load Washer with 360 Wash Agitator at Best Buy for $579.99 (Save $95)
Maytag 4.2-Cubic-Foot Top Load Washer at Abt for $595 (Save $254)
Samsung 7.5-Cubic-Foot Gas Dryer with Steam and FlexDry at Best Buy from $689.99 (Save $300 to $330)
GE 4.8-Cubic-Foot High-Efficiency Stackable Smart Front Load Washer at AJ Madison for $842 (Save $96)
LG 4.5-Cubic-Foot High-Efficiency Stackable Smart Front Load Washer at Best Buy from $1,049.99 (Save $100)
LG 4.5-Cubic-Foot HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4-Cubic-Foot Electric Dryer WashTower at Best Buy from $2,199.99 (Save $300 to $400)
Labor Day microwave deals
Looking for microwave markdowns? We found Labor Day deals on select models at Amazon, Best Buy and Abt starting at as little as $109.99.
Toshiba 0.9-Cubic-Foot Countertop Microwave at Amazon for $109.99 (Save $15)
Farberware 1.1-Cubic-Foot 1000-Watt Compact Microwave at Amazon from $118.20 (Save $9 to $14.75)
Panasonic 1.3-Cubic-Foot Microwave Oven at Amazon from $169.99 (Save $19.96)
Samsung 1.1-Cubic-Foot Countertop Grill Microwave at Amazon for $169.99 (Save $59.01)
GE 1.6-Cubic-Foot Over-The-Range Microwave at Abt from $228 (Save $81 to $133)
Whirlpool 1.7-Cubic-Foot Over-the-Range Microwave at Best Buy from $259.99 (Save $55 to $108)
GE 1.7 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave at Best Buy for $287.99 (Save $126)
Whirlpool 1.9-Cubic-Foot Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking at Best Buy from $318.99 (Save $68 to $137)
Whirlpool 2.1-Cubic-Foot Over-the-Range Stainless-Steel Microwave with Sensor Cooking at Best Buy for $369.99 (Save $125)
Samsung 2.1-Cubic-Foot Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cook at Best Buy from $399.99 (Save $22 to $122)
Labor Day range deals
Give your kitchen a refresh by shopping discounts on gas and electric ranges right now. Look to Best Buy for steep savings on GE, Samsung, Whirlpool and more.
GE 5-Cubic-Foot Freestanding Gas Range at Best Buy from $599.99 (Save $165 to $245)
Whirlpool 5.1-Cubic-Foot Freestanding Gas Range at Best Buy from $599.99 (Save $241 to $246)
Amana 4.8 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Stainless-Steel Electric Range at Best Buy for $649.99 (Save $220)
Samsung 6-Cubic-Foot Freestanding Gas Range at Best Buy from $849.99 (Save $185 to $225)
Samsung 6-Cubic-Foot Front Control Slide-In Gas Convection Range at Best Buy from $1,399.99 (Save $340 to $400)
Labor Day refrigerator deals
Save big on some of the best refrigerators we've ever tested with these Labor Day appliance deals at Best Buy, Lowe's and Amazon.
Whirlpool 20.5-Cubic-Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator at Best Buy from $729.99 (Save $230 to $260)
Amana 24.5-Cubic-Foot Side-by-Side Stainless-Steel Refrigerator at Best Buy for $1,199.99 (Save $300)
Samsung 27.4-Cubic-Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator at Best Buy from $1,399.99 (Save $100)
Whirlpool 19.7-Cubic-Foot Stainless-Steel French Door Refrigerator at Best Buy for $1,799.99 (Save $270)
Whirlpool 19.4-Cubic-Foot 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator at Best Buy for $1,999.99 (Save $340)
Samsung 28-Cubic-Foot 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with FlexZone Drawer at Best Buy for $2,299.99 (Save $470 to $580)
Frigidaire 22-Cubic-Foot Gallery Series Counter Depth French Door Refrigerator at Amazon for $2,400 (Save $349)
LG 27.8-Cubic-Foot 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Smart Cooling System at Best Buy from $2,799.99 (Save $300)
LG 26-Cubic-Foot InstaView Smart Wi-Fi Enabled French Door Refrigerator at Lowe's for $3,059 (Save $340)
When is Labor Day 2022?
Labor Day is a federal holiday that celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. Observed annually on the first Monday of September, this year the holiday falls on Monday, September 5. Labor Day weekend has unofficially became known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.
What are the best deals on Labor Day 2022?
Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. Historically, the best Labor Day deals are on home appliances like washers, dryers, refrigerators and more. While some Labor Day sales are still under lock and key, we've already seen early deals in each of those categories.
When do Labor Day deals start?
Most Labor Day sales start around early to mid-August and we are already seeing tons of early Labor Day 2022 deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances. Today, you can shop amazing deals from the likes of Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more.
Where should I shop this Labor Day?
If you're looking for bigger appliances with plenty of features, Best Buy and Lowe's have the most variety of devices. However, don't sleep on Appliances Connection and AJ Madison to find more details and even better savings on select appliances. If you want something more compact, Amazon and Walmart are the places to look for appliances that fit snugly on countertops.
