Labor Day 2022 mattress sales you can shop today at Mattress Firm, Nectar and Serta

Shop the best Labor Day 2022 mattress sales from Helix, Amerisleep, Brooklyn Bedding and more.

School is out and work is off because today is Labor Day 2022. Before you fire up the grill (or fire pit) for one last summer barbecue, check out the best Labor Day mattress sales and deals so you can sleep soundly every night this fall. From Tuft & Needle and Nectar to Mattress Firm and Serta, we've got all your sleep needs covered.

The best Labor Day mattress deals you can shop

There's no shortage of Reviewed-approved brands available today with impressive Labor Day mattress sales right now on all types of sleepers. From soft mattresses you can truly sink into to ultra-firm, supportive beds, there is a deal for you. In some cases, you can get as much as $1,000 off the regular price of a mattress.

Along with the price cuts, there are also extra perks you can score. For instance, Leesa offers free, no-contact delivery as an option, while Nectar offers bedding accessories free with purchases. You can even test new mattress brands on sale at Mattress Firm.

Ready to shop for a new mattress? Keep scrolling for dreamy discounts.

Labor Day 2022: Shopping guide

Amerisleep Labor Day mattress sale

Save up to $450 on any Amerisleep mattress

The Amerisleep AS3 is comfortable—but best for folks who prefer firm mattresses.

While we haven’t tested everything Amerisleep has to offer, we think the sales are still pretty sweet. Right now, you can use coupon code AS450 to save $450 on any of the company’s mattresses, including the Amerisleep AS3, which we loved for its firm and supportive surface. The mattress is available as a hybrid or solid foam, so you can opt for whichever sensation and structure you prefer. Typically listed for $1,549, you can get a queen size AS3 for $1,099 during the sale. Meanwhile, the company is also offering discounts of up to 30% on adjustable bed bundles.

Shop the Amerisleep Labor Day mattress sale

Avocado Labor Day mattress sale

Save up to $880 on a Reviewed-approved Avocado mattress

The Avocado Green Mattress is one of the best sustainable options you can buy.

If you're hunting for a mattress that is both comfortable and environmentally friendly, Avocado is the place to shop. The online brand is currently hosting its Labor Day 2022 sale with savings of up to $880 on select mattresses with coupon code LABORDAY. We've tested the Avocado Green mattress and found it to be a worthwhile sleeper—we loved that the springy mattress didn't retain too much body heat. Our tester found it to be "super bouncy," which gave the mattress a nice balance of comfort and coziness. The queen size of the Avocado Green is typically listed for $1,999, but using the code LABORDAY at checkout brings that price down to just $1,799.10. You can also get $129.90 off its Eco Organic mattress when you use code LABORDAY, bringing the price down from $1,299 to $1,169.10 in the queen size.

Shop the Avocado Labor Day mattress sale

Awara Labor Day mattress sale

Save $300 on any mattress and get up to $499 worth of accessories for free

Save $300 on any Awara mattress and score a free cotton sheet set, a pair of latex pillows and a mattress protector.

We love that Awara mattresses are built like traditional sleepers—made of cotton, latex foam, coils and wool—and, right now, as part of the brand's current sale, you can save $300 on any mattress, get up to $499 worth of free accessories and take advantage of a free 365-night trial period so you can truly decide whether or not an Awara sleeper is right for you. The Awara Natural hybrid mattress we tested is down from $1,399 in the queen size to $1,099, saving you $300. Plus, you'll receive $499 worth of free accessories for free including a sheet set, mattress protector and cooling pillow. With good overall support, especially for side and back sleeping, the coils add bounce and it absorbs body motion nicely. While it is heavy (at about 129 pounds for the queen size), this mattress didn't have the unpleasant off-gassing odor you can sometimes get when unboxing a new mattress. Pair your new sleeper with the Awara adjustable bed frame that's down from $999 in the queen size to $699—a whopping $300 markdown.

Shop the Awara Labor Day mattress sale

Birch Living Labor Day mattress sale

Get $400 off mattresses and two free Eco-Rest pillows with code LDS400

Birch Living mattresses promise cooler, more relaxing nights and are now $400 off.

If you're looking for better sleep and want to help save the planet, Birch Living can meet you in the middle. The brand's Labor Day 2022 sale offers $400 off mattresses and two free Eco-Rest pillows when you use the code LDS400. A queen size standard Birch Living Natural mattress is typically listed for $1,799, but the sale brings that price down to $1,399. Though we haven't tested the brand's mattresses, Birch Living says they feature an organic cotton cover as its top layer, hygroscopic organic wool and breathable natural Talalay latex for better airflow and a cooler sleep at night.

Shop the Birch Living Labor Day mattress sale

Brooklyn Bedding Labor Day mattress sale

Save 25% sitewide with coupon code LABORDAY25

Brooklyn Bedding's Labor Day sale lets you save big on mattresses and bedding now.

Brooklyn Bedding's Labor Day 2022 sale is currently offering shoppers 25% off sitewide with coupon code LABORDAY25. Named one of our favorite mattresses-in-a-box, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature hybrid mattress is on sale starting at just $524.30. The queen size of this mattress is usually $1,249 but during the current sale, you can snag it for just $936.80 using the promo code LABORDAY25. Brooklyn Bedding also has unconventional mattress sizes, including short and RV bed mattresses. Our reviewer, who tested the medium-firm type and found the surface too forgiving when sleeping on her stomach, recommended opting for the firm option if you sleep mostly on your stomach or back. Note that it runs warmer than other sleepers but, if you prefer softer and squishier, it's a good option.

Shop the Brooklyn Bedding Labor Day mattress sale

Casper Labor Day mattress sale

Get up to $600 off mattresses at Casper during this Labor Day sale

The Casper Element is just one of several Casper mattresses you can score on sale during Labor Day 2022.

Shop the Casper Labor Day sale through Tuesday, September 13 to save up to $600 on mattresses and up to 50% on everything else, including pillows, sheets and adjustable bed frames. The Casper Original mattress, typically listed for $1,295 in its queen size is currently available for $995 during the sale. We tested Casper's flagship mattress and found it to do a solid job of giving an undisturbed sleep. Our testers also noted how it cushioned their landing when they flopped down on the bed (as we all do at the end of the day). Even Reviewed's editor-in-chief, Dave Kender, tried the Casper Original and called it "just the right mattress for me—and very likely, for you as well."

Shop the Casper Labor Day mattress sale

Cocoon by Sealy Labor Day mattress sale

Save 35% on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress with bedding

Get 35% off a Cocoon by Sealy mattress along with free pillows and sheets during this major mattress sale.

Cocoon by Sealy is hosting an incredible Labor Day deal on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress that we named among our favorite mattresses. During the limited-time holiday sale you scoop the mattress for 35% off and get free pillows and sheets, too. This brings the price of the queen size down from $1,239 to $799, saving you $440. Add the free pair of pillows and sheets and it is indeed a dreamy bundle of savings. We love the medium-firm feel with a bit of bounce and the effective cooling layer that is well-suited for many types of sleepers but is "perfect for back sleepers," according to our tester.

For $799 at Cocoon by Sealy (Save $440)

DreamCloud Labor Day mattress sale

Save $200 on the DreamCloud hybrid mattress with free accessories

Get a DreamCloud mattress for an incredible price during the brand's Labor Day 2022 mattress sale.

DreamCloud makes a comfortable and fairly affordable hybrid that our tester called a great choice for those who sleep hot and like a supportive sleep surface. It took a bit longer than most mattresses to off-gas and fully form, but once our tester got beyond the growing pain stage, she loved the bed. The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress usually retails for $1,199 in the queen size, but can be yours today for just $999—a $200 savings. We found the mattress to be firm, supportive and comfortable to sleep on in different positions. An especially great pick for stomach and back sleepers, our tester noted that the mattress stayed “remarkably cool overnight.” Plus, DreamCloud will throw in a bundle of free accessories valued at $599, including a mattress protector, sheet set and cooling pillow (one if you purchase a twin or twin XL, and two if you opt for a full size or larger).

Shop the DreamCloud Labor Day mattress sale

Helix Sleep Labor Day mattress sale

Get up to $350 off select mattresses and two free pillows with purchases

Save big on must-have Helix mattresses this Labor Day 2022.

Side sleepers will love Helix Sleep's Labor Day 2022 sale, which offers plenty of price cuts on its line of mattresses. Right now, you can take up to $350 off select mattresses plus get two free pillows with every purchase. We tested the Helix Midnight mattress and ranked it among our favorite hybrid mattresses for the deep support our tester felt at its core. Our tester also appreciated how the Midnight helped alleviate the hip pain she experienced in her old spring-filled mattress, not to mention how it didn't retain too much body heat. Use the code LDSALE100 and the queen size Midnight's current list price of $1,199 can be brought down to $1,099.

Shop the Helix Sleep Labor Day mattress sale

Layla Sleep Labor Day mattress sale

Save up to $200 on mattresses and get two free pillows

Layla Sleep is offering up to $200 off their mattress for Labor Day.

Get more room to stretch out while you nap by checking out Layla Sleep. The brand's Labor Day 2022 sale has up to $200 off hybrid mattresses and up to $150 off memory foam mattresses with two free pillows included with any purchase. The most affordable option is the Layla memory foam mattress, typically listed for $1,099 in its queen size but now on sale for $949. The brand uses copper-infused memory foam for a more contoured feel than other memory foam sleepers.

Shop the Layla Sleep Labor Day mattress sale

Leesa Labor Day mattress sale

Save up to $700 on select mattresses and get two free pillows with purchases

Leesa’s Labor Day mattress sale saves you up to $700 on a mattress purchase plus two free pillows.

Our favorite upgrade mattress is the Leesa Hybrid mattress, which features foam and a layer of pocket springs and is included in Leesa's Labor Day 2022 sale, which has up to $700 off select mattresses. The Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress usually costs $1,999 for the queen size but you can snag it for $1,699 right now, saving you $300. In our dedicated test, we found this luxurious mattress comfortable for all sleeping positions, with a nice balance of firmness and softness. Looking to complete your bedroom oasis? Leesa is also offering two free down alternative pillows (valued at $120) with the purchase of an Original, Hybrid or Legend mattress.

Shop the Leesa Labor Day mattress sale

Level Sleep Labor Day mattress sale

Save $200 on the flagship mattress and get up to $399 of sleep accessories free

The Level Sleep mattress promises a special design to prevent back and hip pain.

Now through tomorrow, September 6, Level Sleep is offering $200 off the brand's flagship mattress during this Labor Day 2022 sale, plus you can also get sleep accessories valued at up to $399 totally free with your mattress purchase. The queen size mattress is normally priced at $1,199, but you can get that, a sheet set, a mattress protector and two cooling pillows all for $999 today. We have yet to test the Level Sleep mattress, but the brand says the sleeper features a patented TriSupport layer meant to reduce the common causes of back and hip pain.

Shop the Level Sleep Labor Day mattress sale

Mattress Firm Labor Day mattress sale

Queen size mattresses for as low as $199.99

This sturdy Sleepy's mattress is one of many sleep essentials on sale at Mattress Firm right now.

If you want to widen your search for the perfect sleeper, visit Mattress Firm. The outlet is hosting a Labor Day 2022 sale with huge discounts on sleep essentials, including the Sleepy's Basic firm innerspring mattress, typically listed in the queen size for $249.99 but now 20% off, ringing up for $199.99. The developer says the standard mattress has a sturdy feel meant to relieve the lower back pain that stomach sleepers may feel.

Shop the Mattress Firm Labor Day mattress sale

Nectar Labor Day mattress sale

Get $200 off select mattresses with up to $499 in accessories free

Try out a cult-favorite Nectar mattress for less during this Labor Day sale.

If you're a side sleeper in need of something that truly cradles you at night, Nectar is the place to shop. The brand's Labor Day sale is currently offering $200 off select mattresses and up to $499 in accessories free with purchases. A queen size Nectar memory foam mattress with accessories normally runs you $1,498, but the sale lets you get the sleeper, two cooling pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector all for $799. We tested a Nectar mattress to see if it lives up to the hype and found that it stays cool and cradles the body nicely, especially for side sleepers. While a Nectar was once deemed our top pick mattress, after testing many more, we noticed that it is softer than others, making it a great pick if a super soft mattress is your specific preference.

Shop the Nectar Labor Day mattress sale

Nolah Labor Day mattress sale

Save up to $700 on all mattresses and get two pillows for free

Nolah is offering as much as $700 off mattresses for Labor Day 2022.

If you prefer a soft mattress and huge savings, head to the Nolah Labor Day 2022 sale. We tested the Nolah Evolution hybrid mattress and found that it diffused heat so well that it was one of the coolest mattresses we’ve ever tested. The Nolah Evolution hybrid mattress in a queen size is usually listed at $2,299 but right now, you can get it for $700 off at $1,599 with two free pillows valued at $198 included. Our tester found that this sleeper isolated motion well, relieved pressure and expanded to full capacity almost immediately after unboxing. The only downside was that our tested felt it had poor edge support and was too soft for her liking.

Shop the Nolah Labor Day mattress sale

Purple Labor Day mattress sale

Get up to $300 off Purple mattresses and 20% off pillows and bedding

Save as much as $300 on a Purple mattress during this massive Labor Day sale.

For a limited time, shoppers can upgrade their sleep set up and snag up to $300 off select Purple mattress purchases. For even more savings, save 20% on pillows and bedding or save up to $500 on the Purple Ascent adjustable base bed frame with select mattress purchases. The brand's flagship Purple mattress—one of the best mattresses we've ever tested—is $100 off in the queen size, ringing up for $1,299 today, with up to $100 worth of free gift credit at checkout to use on pillows, sheets or a mattress protector. In testing, we found the mattress slept cool and had limited motion transfer. "This is undeniably a good bed. If you like a firm mattress and are in the market for something that will keep you cool no matter how hot it gets outside, Purple is more than worth a close look," our tester said.

Shop the Purple Labor Day mattress sale

Saatva Labor Day mattress sale

Save up to $500 on mattress purchases during the Labor Day sale

Saatva has deals up to $500 on select mattresses right now for Labor Day 2022.

Bring the look of luxury into your bedroom by shopping for Saatva mattresses and bedding. The brand's current Labor Day 2022 offer has savings of up to $500 on select purchases. That means you can get the Saatva Classic mattress, typically listed at $1,770 in the queen size, for $1,420—an overall discount of $350. We ranked the Saatva Classic among the best hybrid mattresses we've ever tested for its great edge support and varied firmness levels. According to our tester, stomach and side sleepers will appreciate the firm sleep surface of the Saatva that lets them rest easy without strain the next morning.

Shop the Saatva Labor Day mattress sale

Serta Labor Day mattress sale

Save up to $250 on select Perfect Sleeper mattress purchases

Scoop stellar savings on a Serta sleeper today for Labor Day 2022.

Serta is a big name in the world of mattresses, so it's no surprise that the brand is offering Labor Day savings. The brand's current Labor Day sales event lets shoppers save up to $250 on select Perfect Sleeper mattresses and up to $1,400 off Serta Arctic mattresses with select adjustable bases and free pillows. You can get the Serta Perfect Sleeper in a queen size for $1,049, which is $250 off its list price of $1,299. The Perfect Sleeper is one of the best boxed mattresses we've ever tested for having a good balance of support and edge support. Better yet, it doesn't sleep hot.

Shop the Serta Labor Day mattress sale

Tempur-Pedic Labor Day mattress sale

Save up to $700 on select adjustable mattress sets and get $300 in free accessories

The Tempur-Adapt mattress can be adjusted to meet your weight, shape and body temperature.

One of the most well-known names in mattresses, Tempur-Pedic, is also offering up stellar Labor Day 2022 savings. Right now, the brand is letting shoppers save up to $700 on select adjustable mattress purchases and receive a $300 gift with select purchases. One set you can get is the Tempur-Adapt, typically listed for $2,449 in the queen size but now available for $2,249. While we haven't tested this particular model, the brand promises the Tempur-Adapt can be adjusted to meet the needs of your weight and shape for the best sleep possible.

Shop the Tempur-Pedic Labor Day mattress sale

Tuft & Needle Labor Day mattress sale

Get up to $600 off Reviewed-approved mattresses

The Tuft & Needle Original mattress is one of our favorite mattresses and it's on mega sale today for Labor Day.

Tuft & Needle is hosting its Labor Day sale with discounts of up to $600 off mattresses and more sleep essentials, but shop fast since these deals end today. One of the biggest discounts you'll find at the sale is on the Tuft & Needle Mint mattress, typically listed for $1,795 in its queen size and now available for 29% off at $1,276. You can also get 20% off other mattresses, including the Tuft & Needle Original (now $796), 15% off pillows and 10% off the brand's mattress topper (now $225). We love the Tuft & Needle Original mattress, ranking it as one of our favorite mattresses-in-a-box thanks to its firm and supportive edges and great pressure relief.

Shop the Tuft ＆ Needle Labor Day mattress sale

Zoma Labor Day mattress sale

Get $150 off mattresses

Zona mattresses claim to promote healthier sleep for those with active lifestyles.

If you've got an athlete in your home, a Zoma mattress might help them sleep a little sounder. Right now, the brand is hosting a Labor Day sale and offering $150 off its line of mattresses along with free shipping and returns. The standard Zoma mattress is typically priced at $949 in its queen size, but the sale lets you grab it for $799 thanks to the $150 price cut. While we haven't tested a Zoma sleeper before, the brand says the standard mattress features durable support in its base layer along with responsive relief and cooling comfort.

Shop the Zoma Labor Day mattress sale

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is today, September 5! It's a federal holiday which celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. Labor Day weekend has unofficially become known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.

When do Labor Day sales start?

Most Labor Day sales started around early to mid-August, but they're now in full swing. We are seeing tons of Labor Day 2022 deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances. Today, you can score huge Labor Day mattress deals from Tuft & Needle, Leesa, Saatva and more top-rated brands.

Where can you shop the best Labor Day mattress deals?

The best mattress deals are available from popular sleep retailers, including Leesa, Brooklyn Bedding, Awara and Mattress Firm—many of the companies that rank among the top mattresses we have tested. The best mattress deals are offering up to $1,000 off select mattresses and some companies even throw in a pair of pillows, sheets or other bedding items for free. With certain sales, you can also save on bed frames, mattress protectors and other sleep accessories to complete your new bedroom set or upgrade.

In addition to the current mattress sales, some mattress brands offer first-time shoppers anywhere from 15% to 20% off their first purchase if you sign up for email alerts. Along with those extra discounts, select mattress brands offer free white glove delivery, free shipping and even free returns or trial periods in some cases. If you choose to have your mattress delivered, you can typically schedule a delivery timeframe within a certain window, usually about four hours, so the mattress arrives when you can arrange to be home.

How long does a mattress last?

Mattress expiration dates fall somewhere between eight and 12 years, with many brands suggesting that a decade-old mattress is one that's ready to be replaced. Along with the expiration date, there are other signs like tossing and turning or sniffling and sneezing that could mean you're due for a new mattress.

Are there free mattress trials?

Nearly every mattress brand we’ve tested offers a trial period during which you can test out the mattress for a specified period of time, because there’s nothing like actually sleeping on it. For instance, you can try an Awara mattress for 365 nights.

