Labor Day grocery and drugstore chains: Aldi, Trader Joe's, Kroger, Walmart, CVS open; Costco closed

Short on hot dogs or buns for your end-of-summer barbecue? Don't sweat it. Most grocery store and drug store chains are open Monday on Labor Day.

The federal holiday, which falls on the first Monday in September, celebrates the achievements of workers. But plenty of them will be behind the counter and restocking the aisles.

Walmart, Target, Publix, Kroger and Albertsons are open along with CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens. But most pharmacies are closed or operating with limited hours.

Most large convenience stores, including 7-Eleven, Wawa, Pilot Flying J and Cumberland Farms, will be open, too.

All Costco Wholesale clubs are closed Monday like they are for other holidays, including Easter, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day.

►Costco savings: These 3 tips will get you the best deals and the biggest discounts

►Labor Day 2021 sales: The 100 best Labor Day sales to shop in mattresses, TVs, appliances and more

Labor Day 2021 grocery stores open

This list also includes convenience stores and drugstore chains. Some stores will close early and many pharmacies will be closed.

►What stores are open Labor Day?: Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart and Target are, but Costco is closed

►What restaurants are open Labor Day?: McDonald's, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and more

Costco closed Labor Day

Costco Wholesale clubs are closed for the holiday. Small grocers may also be closed so check ahead before heading out.

Story continues

►Grocery shopping online again as COVID cases rise?: Here's how to save with Walmart, Target, Instacart orders

►Sephora at Kohl's grand opening: More beauty shops open ahead of Labor Day

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko. For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grocery stores open Labor Day 2021: Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix