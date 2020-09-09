Labor Day sales aren't over yet—these are the best deals you can still shop

You can still shop these Labor Day sales.

Labor Day weekend may have come and gone but the sales are here to stay! From sitewide sales at customer-loved retailers, like Best Buy and The Home Depot, to impressive discounts at Reviewed-approved sites, such as Brooklinen and Nectar, you can still nab huge holiday deals if you didn't have the chance to over the weekend.

Don't know where to start? No worries—we've taken the liberty of sifting through the web's most exciting post-Labor Day discounts, ranging from home and department stores to appliance hotspots. Below, you can peruse all of the best sales that are still available to shop.

Home and furniture

Some of the most substantial savings you'll find this Labor Day come courtesy of beloved retailers such as Wayfair and Dyson. Shoppers on the hunt for accent pieces, organization solutions and outdoor furniture can end their search by perusing the massive sales at the stores below.

Amazon: The mega-retailer is currently hosting its Big Labor Day Sale for prices up to 50% off.

BBQ Guys: Save up to 60% on select items through Wednesday, September 30. Customers who purchase a Memphis Beale Street grill will also receive a free gift set when you fill out this promotional form.

The Container Store: In the market to organize your space? Navigate your mouse to The Container Store, where you can nab custom closets at up to 25% off, along with shelving, garage storage and more. This sale ends on Sunday, October 11.

Dyson: Fans of the ultra-popular brand can save on best-selling vacuums, air purifiers and hair tools from now until Saturday, September 12.

Michael's: Fall décor is 40% off at Michael's, plus, you can use coupon code 20MADEBYYOU for an extra 20% off one regular-priced item through Saturday, October 3.

Wayfair: Until Friday, September 10, homebodies can grab select recliners at a huge discount.

Clothing, shoes and accessories

There's a solid mix of luxury retailers and affordable, well-loved labels up for grabs for less this Labor Day, ranging from Nordstrom to Express. Regardless of your personal style, you can stock up on fall-ready pieces or revel in the remaining days of summer with some discounted end-of-season looks thanks to these sales.

adidas: Get 25% off the entire site at adidas when you enter coupon code SALE25 through Wednesday, September 9.

Coach Outlet: Through Wednesday, September 9, the Coach Outlet is offering discounts up to 70% on select end-of-summer styles, including crossbody bags, totes and wallets.

Express: Not only are sale styles currently 50% off right now, clearance items are an extra 60% off for a total discount of up to 80%.

GlassesUSA: Check out these discounts: Through Wednesday, September 30, in-house eyeglasses, sunglasses and prescription sunglasses are 65% off when you enter coupon code LABOR65 at checkout. Premium frames from brands such as Ray-Ban and Oakley, meanwhile, are 25% off when you use code LABOR25.

Madewell: Sail into the long weekend by using Madewell's up to 50% off sale code HIFALL through Wednesday, September 9.

Nordstrom: Didn't get a chance to shop the retailer's massive Anniversary Sale? No worries—you can jump on Nordstrom's clearance sale, which is featuring markdowns of up to 71% for the holiday. As usual, all Nordstrom orders ship completely free.

UGG: The retailer's famous Closet Sale is currently live with discounts of up to 60% on super popular styles for him, her and little ones through Wednesday, September 9.

Mattresses and bedding

Grab a mattress and bedding without breaking the bank.

Let's face it: 2020 has been a stressful year, and stress, as we all know, can directly impact your sleep. If you're in the market for a new mattress, bedding or pillows to help you get some much-needed shut-eye, now is the perfect time to splurge. These Labor Day discounts extend to some of the most popular brands around, such as Brooklinen and Nectar: Check out the rest below.

Beautyrest: From now until Monday, September 14, you can majorly save on Beautyrest mattresses and upgrades. The company's Hybrid mattress is $100 off, while its Beautyrest Black is $200. The Beautyrest Black plus cooling and comfort upgrades, meanwhile, is $300 off.

Brooklinen: Looking to snag Brooklinen’s incredibly popular bedding? Now's the perfect opportunity thanks to the retailer’s Labor Day sale. You can save 15% on everything except Spaces products (including our favorite sheets!) from now until Wednesday, September 9.

Leesa: Leesa mattresses are currently discounted by up to $400 off and all orders are shipping free. Select mattresses, including the Leesa Hybrid, will receive even an even greater discount with coupon code USAT20 at checkout.

Nectar: The well-loved retailer, which makes our favorite mattress, is offering a free sleep bundle deal that's worth $399 with any mattress purchase. You'll receive a mattress protector, a set of sheets and two premium pillows—all at zero cost.

RiLEY Home: Buyers can save 20% off linen bedding with promo code SUMMERLINEN20 or 25% on the brand's award-winning Percale sheets using code LDW25. You can also use coupon code LASTCHANCE10 at checkout to save an extra 10% on already-discounted items.

Serta: Shoppers can snag $200 off the iComfort base and cooling mattress or $400 off on the the same pick when you add in the cooling and pressure relief upgrade. This discount lasts until Monday, September 14.

Appliances

Looking to snag large appliances this year? No problem. Trusted retailers such as AJ Madison and Best Buy have got you covered. From counter-depth refrigerators to top-rated dishwashers, your dream appliances are just a click away.

AJ Madison: Right now, you can save up to 50% on tons of quick-ship appliances, like refrigerators and dishwashers, while washing machines and dryers are up to 45% off. Orders of more than $699 ship free.

Best Buy: From now until Wednesday, September 16, Best Buy’s large stock of appliances will come at a steal: Maytag washers and dryers are as low as $569.99 while French door refrigerators are on sale from $1,099.99. Orders of more than $399.99 also ship free, saving you $69.99 in delivery fees.

The Home Depot: As trusty as ever, The Home Depot is running an impressive Labor Day sale you won’t want to miss. Our top picks on everything from patio furniture to power tools are marked down through Wednesday, September 9. Additionally, select décor and furniture will be 35% off, while mattresses will be up to 30% off through Wednesday, September 23.

Lowe's: Save up to 35% on appliance special packages through Wednesday, September 16.

Beauty

Snag goodies from spots like ColourPop and Ulta.

Here at Reviewed, we've tested out our fair share of hair tools, skincare and makeup products, and we know just how expensive they can get. This weekend, you can save on ultra-popular items from customer-loved beauty brands to stock up on all of your faves at huge discounts.

Stila: Super popular lip products are 25% off when you use code TRYON25 and orders of more than $50 ship free.

Ulta: Surprise! Through Saturday, September 19, Ulta's annual 21 Days of Beauty sale will be underway. Each day, best-selling beauty products will be majorly discounted on the site, but savings only last for 24 hours. You can prep for the deals by checking out the calendar here.

Lifestyle

Home Chef is offering a huge discount, even after Labor Day.

Some of the better discounts you'll receive this holiday are deals on lifestyle items, such as meal delivery kits and online printing services. (Think Home Chef and Shutterfly.) Below, check out the best lifestyle sales of the weekend.

Disney: Shop the Twice Upon a Year sale at Disney to get select items at buy two, get one free with coupon code 3RDFREE through Wednesday, September 9.

Home Chef: Our favorite meal kit delivery service, Home Chef, is granting novice and seasoned chefs alike a whopping $80 off their first four boxes with code LONGWEEKEND80 at checkout. Find out more about the deal here.

The Honest Company: Nearly all of The Honest Company's clean, trusted products are all 25% off for the holiday when you use coupon code LABORDAY at checkout through Wednesday, September 9.

Shutterfly: Through Sunday, September 13, shoppers can enjoy up to 40% off almost everything on the Shutterfly site with coupon code SUMMER, plus 20% off hardcover photo books with the same code.

Uncommon Goods: Shop creative gifts for less for a limited time during Uncommon Good's Labor Day sale.

Tech

Whether you're hunting down back-to-school tech or accessories to spruce up your work-from-home space, these tech deals are must-shop events.

Dell: This Labor Day, buyers on the hunt for brand new laptops, PCs and accessories can shop major doorbusters at Dell.

HP: Through Saturday, September 12, HP is offering deals on top-quality electronics, including some of our favorite laptops for students and gamers.

Lenovo: You can save up to 68% on tech doorbusters at Lenovo.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Labor Day sales 2020: Shop the best extended holiday blowouts right now