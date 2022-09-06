Labor Day shooting in Norwood leaves one person dead

Norwood police are investigating after a person was shot and killed on Labor Day.

At 9:23 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 2000 block of Mills Avenue for reports of shots fired and found a male suffering from a gunshot wound in the entryway of the building.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Hospital Medical Center, where he died.

The victim's name has not been released yet, pending notification of their next of kin..

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Norwood police investigate shooting on Mills Avenue