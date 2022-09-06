Labor day Shreveport shooting victim identified by coroner's office

Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has named the victim killed in the Labor Day shooting at the Northside Villa apartments.

Just after 3:30 p.m., Shreveport Police Department was called to the 4500 block of North Market Street on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Kendrick Dotie, 21, of Texas with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Dotie has transported to Ochsner LSU Health where he was pronounced dead at 4:04 p.m.

Dotie's death marks the 36th homicide in Caddo Parish in 2022 and the first homicide since July 6.

Shreveport Police Detectives are working to locate two suspects believed to be involved in this homicide. Detectives have identified Jasmine Buckner and Jonathan Buckner as suspects in this homicide.

Shreveport Police are asking that anyone who has information on the whereabouts of these suspects to please contact the Shreveport Police Department directly at (318)673-7300 #3.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Labor day shooting victim named by coroner's office