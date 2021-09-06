Labor Day travel fuels fresh COVID-19 fears
With COVID-19 cases reaching a six-month high as 40 million Americans traveled this weekend, Pfizer's booster shot will likely roll out in two weeks, with Moderna's to follow.
Millions of Americans are on the move as the CDC warns unvaccinated Americans to stay home. Health experts fear the holiday weekend could be another superspreader, just as kids are returning to the classroom.
Average daily COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have hit a six-month high as Dr. Fauci outlines plans for vaccine booster shots. ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze reports.
Greece has begun administering vaccinations for COVID-19 outside churches in a pilot program recently announced by the government as a means of encouraging more people to get the shots. Mobile National Health Organization units began administering shots Monday in a church yard in Archanes, a town near the city of Heraklion on the southern island of Crete. The single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine was being used, with shots being administered from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Fifty-two appointments were booked for the first day, but some people were turning up without appointments and were being given the vaccines.
Divers at the site of an ongoing oil spill that appeared in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida have identified the apparent source as one-foot diameter pipeline displaced from a trench on the ocean floor and broken open. Talos Energy, the Houston-based company currently paying for the cleanup, said in a statement issued Sunday evening that the busted pipeline does not belong to them. The company said it is working with the U.S. Coast Guard and other state and federal agencies to coordinate the response and identify the owner of the ruptured pipeline.
Naomi Biden, one of President Joe Biden's grandchildren and the oldest child of his son Hunter Biden, has announced that she is engaged to Peter Neal. See her ring!
As one of only two people who survived 9/11 by surfing down the Twin Towers collapse, Pasquale Buzzelli has a mixture of survivor’s guilt and gratefulness.
COVID vaccine lesson? Identical twins Billy and Bobby Ford of Vero Beach took different tacks on getting inoculated. The result might be instructive.
The court allowed Texas to enact a law that bans abortion after six weeks.
A lawyer from a prominent South Carolina legal family who found his wife and son shot to death at their home three months ago and was injured days ago when a bullet grazed his head as he changed a tire said Monday he is resigning from his law firm and entering rehab. Alex Murdaugh issued a statement Monday saying he regretted decisions he made, but didn't give any details just two days after reporting someone shot at him after his car had a flat tire along a rural road in Hampton County. The statement came two days after investigators said Murdaugh was able to call 911 after he was hurt Saturday afternoon on Salkehatchie Road in Hampton County.
