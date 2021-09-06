Labor Day travel fuels fresh COVID-19 fears

Associated Press

A lawyer from a prominent South Carolina legal family who found his wife and son shot to death at their home three months ago and was injured days ago when a bullet grazed his head as he changed a tire said Monday he is resigning from his law firm and entering rehab. Alex Murdaugh issued a statement Monday saying he regretted decisions he made, but didn't give any details just two days after reporting someone shot at him after his car had a flat tire along a rural road in Hampton County. The statement came two days after investigators said Murdaugh was able to call 911 after he was hurt Saturday afternoon on Salkehatchie Road in Hampton County.