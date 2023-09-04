Labor Day weekend shootings leave 4 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people are in the hospital, including a teenager, in critical condition after three separate shooting incidents over the holiday weekend.

A quiet Saturday morning was interrupted by the sounds of gunfire in a New Chicago neighborhood.

A neighbor who doesn’t want to go on camera told WREG officials were on the scene for hours tending to a 17-year-old who was critically shot on Bickford Avenue just before noon.

Teen severely injured in North Memphis shooting

“When I got out here, I just seen a lot of police and I seen a guy laying out in the street. And I didn’t know what happened, I didn’t even know he got shot,” the neighbor said. “I just hate that this keeps on happening, especially to these young kids out here. And stuff keeps happening to them and they keep getting shot, and you know, they don’t get a chance to live their life and they just don’t know that there’s so much in this world to do, without them just keep on getting in trouble like that.”

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital says they’ve seen more than 120 kids under 18 come to the hospital so far this year with gunshot wounds, and that’s not counting the other hospitals in the area. This 17-year-old was taken to Baptist East.

Dr. Nick Watkins at Le Bonheur says the gun violence has gotten out of control for kids, and adults too.

“Since 2020, we’ve been seeing an uptick in violence, particularly firearm violence,” Watkins said. “And we’re seeing more and more children who are affected by this either directly or indirectly.”

Two in critical condition after Hickory Hill shooting

A scene in Hickory Hill shows where two men were critically injured in a shooting Sunday. Police responded to the complex on the 6300 Block of Arbor Creek Trails just before 4:30 p.m. to find two separate scenes in the same complex.

These cases are still under investigation. At last check, no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.