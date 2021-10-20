Labor market mayhem 'is a great reset for every business,' Infosys president says

Aarthi Swaminathan
·Reporter
·2 min read

Employers are struggling to find new labor as some news outlets are dubbing 2021 the "Year of the "Great Resignation." 

But there's a silver lining to this pain, according to one CEO. 

"This is a great reset ... [with] every business, every industry, but it's a phenomenal opportunity for enterprises on human capital," Infosys President Ravi Kumar told Yahoo Finance at the annual Milken Institute Global Conference. "On one side, you could see it as an unprecedented crisis. On the other side, you could see this as an opportunity."

The most recent Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that quits increased in August 2021 to 4.3 million compared to the month prior. Specifically, quits increased in accommodation and food services, wholesale trade, and state and local government education.

In Kumar's view, millions leaving their jobs in the U.S. creates an opportunity for companies to deeply focus on connecting and hiring employees based on their true goals.

"70% of the people are wanting to be having human connections, and 70% of the people are actually saying they want to have more flexibility," Kumar said. "So the great reshuffle in some sense is all about finding new purpose, finding new priorities for employees to actually connect to employers who fall into the same purpose."

With workers reevaluating their priorities, this is "a time when I believe that work, workplaces, and workforce — which were all kind of entangled —are getting disentangled," he added. "Work is becoming very hybrid."

A company advertises a help wanted sign on April 09, 2021 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
A company advertises a help wanted sign on April 09, 2021 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

According to a March 2021 poll by Harvard Business School, 81% of workers would either work through a hybrid schedule or not go back to the office at all, with 61% indicating they'd like to work 2-3 days a week from home. 

Meanwhile, in retail, companies are scrambling to hire more workers ahead of the holiday season. Nordstrom (JWN) said that it's looking to hire nearly 30,000 seasonal workers this year, while Amazon (AMZN) is aiming to hire 150,000 seasonal employees, offering lucrative incentives to lure talent. 

“Consumer demand is very elevated, so retailers need more staff than ever to cope with things like fulfillment and serving customers in store,” Neil Saunders, a retail analyst with GlobalData, told NBC News. “However, at the same time, people are more reluctant to work in retail because of concerns about the virus and the stressfulness of the work, so it is harder than ever to find enough workers.”

— 

Aarthi is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. She can be reached at aarthi@yahoofinance.com. Follow her on Twitter @aarthiswami.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. mortgage rates surge to 6-month high -MBA

    The contract rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage climbed to 3.23% in the week ended Oct. 15 from 3.18% the week before, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported on Wednesday in its weekly survey of conditions in the U.S. home lending market. Refinancing application volumes are also at their lowest since July, just fractionally above their lowest levels since early 2020. How quickly that situation is resolved remains the big unknown in the U.S. residential real estate market.

  • 'Squid Game,' David Chappelle and Netflix's FOMO paradox: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drift higher as earnings roll in

    Stock futures hugged the flat line Wednesday morning as investors eyed a batch of stronger-than-expected earnings results with increasing optimism over the trajectory of corporate profits, even in the face of ongoing supply chain constraints.

  • Evergrande: concerns linger even as embattled developer's Hengda unit makes interest payment on US$327 million onshore bond

    China Evergrande Group made its first interest payment on its corporate bonds in nearly a month on Tuesday as questions continue to swirl about its ability to service its massive pile of debt accumulated from years of aggressive expansion beyond its core property business, according to people familiar with the matter. The company's onshore real estate unit, Hengda Real Estate Group, previously said late on Friday that it would make a payment due on a 2.1 billion yuan (US$327 million) senior note

  • China Evergrande says $2.6 billion stake sale of property services unit falls through

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday a deal to sell a 50.1% stake in its property services unit has fallen through, delivering a blow to embattled developer's hopes of avoiding a potentially disruptive default. If it had gone through, the deal with a unit of Hopson Development to sell half of Evergrande Property Services would have been worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion), Evergrande said. Evergrande, teetering on the brink of collapse with more than $300 billion in debt, was in talks to sell the stake in Evergrande Property Services to smaller rival Hopson Development Holdings for around HK$20 billion ($2.6 billion), sources have previously told Reuters.

  • Facebook plans new group name to revamp image, says The Verge

    The name change will be announced next week, The Verge reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been talking up the metaverse, a digital world where people can move between different devices and communicate in a virtual environment, since July, and the group has invested heavily in virtual reality and augmented reality, developing hardware such as its Oculus VR headsets and working on AR glasses and wristband technologies.

  • Millennials or Gen Z: Who is doing the most job-hopping?

    There were a record 4.3 million U.S. workers who quit their jobs in August. And it’s likely younger people made up the bulk of that group.

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Gen Xers Get Final Shot At $1.01 Million Backdoor IRA Loophole

    Here's your last shot at a great legal loophole: the Roth conversion of after-tax money in retirement accounts. It's also called a backdoor Roth IRA.

  • Bitcoin closes in on record high, day after U.S. ETF debut

    Bitcoin hovered just below its record highs on Wednesday and the first U.S. bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) looked set to open firmer after surging on its debut on Tuesday. The world's leading cryptocurrency was at $64,257 at 1236 GMT, modestly higher on the day and within a short jump of the all-time high of $64,895.22 it hit on April 14 this year. It reached as high as $64,499 on Tuesday, late in the U.S. session.

  • Inflation: Rise in cost of living slows in September

    UK inflation fell slightly to 3.1% in September, although transport costs rose, official figures show.

  • If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Before It's Too Late

    It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks...

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • Senate Dems aim to start debate on voting bill

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has scheduled debate to begin Wednesday on voting rights legislation, known as the Freedom to Vote Act. (Oct. 19)

  • NBA betting: Four dark horse bets offering huge odds

    With the NBA season about to tip off, here are four dark horse candidates for MVP and Rookie of the Year that could score you a massive payout.

  • Pimco Warns Uncertainty Set to Crimp Returns on Bonds and Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- If you think financial markets have been strange the past 18 months, just wait. What lies ahead is an unfamiliar macroeconomic environment that’s undergoing dramatic changes, says Pacific Investment Management Co.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry

  • Is Walmart stock on sale?

    Wall Street is starting to kick the tires on Walmart's stock. Here's the latest hot call.

  • UNC students ‘aren’t alone’ in pandemic-related mental health crisis, expert explains

    Recent events at the University of North Carolina have prompted concerns about the lingering effects of a year of remote learning on students' mental health.

  • UK inflation falls unexpectedly in September, cooling interest rate hike chatter

    Inflation is highly likely to come in higher for October, when the hike in the energy price cap filters into the figures. It means the pressure on household budgets is a long way from over.