Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia's wife, a recent White House guest, tests positive for COVID-19

Trish Scalia, the wife of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, the Labor Department told staffers in an email on Tuesday night.

Trish Scalia is "experiencing mild symptoms but doing well," the Labor Department said, while the secretary has tested negative for the virus and has not shown any symptoms.

Trish Scalia, Eugene Scalia, and his mother, Maureen Scalia, all attended the Rose Garden ceremony last month where Trump officially introduced his Supreme Court pick, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. In the 1990s, Barrett served as a law clerk for late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Eugene Scalia's father.

A Politico analysis has found that as of last Thursday, 35 White House aides and allies of President Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. Many of those people were at the Rose Garden ceremony and an indoor reception that followed.

More stories from theweek.com

Biden's post-election tightrope walk

The Democrats' desperate SCOTUS scaremongering

An anxious poll-watcher's guide to 2020

