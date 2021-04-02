Labor Secretary Marty Walsh calls jobs report 'encouraging' but says there's 'a lot of work to do'

Erin Fuchs
·Deputy Managing Editor
·4 min read

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh called the first jobs report of his tenure on Friday "encouraging" after payrolls rose by 916,000 but told Yahoo Finance that there's more work to do to improve the U.S. labor market.

"It's an encouraging sign today, but we certainly have more work to be done here. The unemployment rate is 6%. We still have almost eight and a half million Americans out of work," Walsh told Yahoo Finance's editor-in-chief, Andy Serwer, on Friday, less than two weeks after the former mayor of Boston was confirmed as Labor Secretary.

"The unemployment rate in the Black community is 9.6%," he added. "So we still have a lot of work to do here."

Friday's jobs report beat analysts' expectations on Friday, bringing in 916,000 new jobs versus the 660,000 new jobs that were expected. Still, at 6%, the unemployment remains far higher than it was prior to the pandemic, when it hovered around 3.5%. The jobless rate for Hispanics and Blacks was even higher for March, at 7.9% and 9.6% respectively, as Walsh mentioned in his interview.

'We're seeing more women go back into the workforce'

While Walsh said he remains concerned about the ability of people of color to secure jobs, he was reassured that the jobless rate for women improved slightly for the month of March, at 5.7% versus 5.9%. The pandemic struck an outsize blow on female workers, many of whom have shouldered domestic responsibilities and work in fields like retail and leisure and hospitality that have been battered by the recession.

Marty Walsh arrives to be sworn in by US Vice President Kamala Harris as Labor Secretary, on March 23, 2021 at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building Ceremonial Office in Washington, DC. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
In March, though, the labor force participation rate edged up for women from 56.3% to 56.6%, while it went slightly down for men. "We're seeing more women go back into the workforce, but we still have work, there's still a lot of work to do in this country," Walsh said.

The jobs report Friday was largely hailed by analysts as a harbinger of an economic recovery. Indeed economic research director Nick Bunker, like, Walsh, acknowledged that we "still have a long way to go." But, he said, "This is exactly what we need to see."

John Hancock Investment Management co-chief investment strategist Emily Roland was even more enthusiastic in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live on Friday. "This report is awesome," she said.

'Good paying jobs for the future'

For his part, Walsh is touting President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan unveiled Wednesday as a tool to boost the labor market, particularly for communities of color who have faced a higher jobless rate than whites. 

That plan, which will largely be funded by boosting the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, proposes a host of measures to not only fix the nation's crumbling infrastructure but to also invest in so-called human infrastructure. That includes higher pay for crucial but low-paid workers like home health care workers.

Walsh hopes the plan gets people in the U.S. "back into the workforce, and create real opportunities that are good paying good jobs for the future," he said.

In his interview with Yahoo Finance on Friday, Walsh also commented on a union vote underway at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama. "I think everyone, everyone in this country should have the right to join a union if they feel they want to join a union, and everybody who has an opportunity to take a vote on that should have that right to take a vote vote," he said.

Walsh, who served as Democratic mayor of Boston from 2014 to 2021, is the former head of the Boston Building Trades Council, making him the first union leader to serve in the position in nearly 45 years. He stands in stark contrast to his predecessor, former Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, a longtime corporate lawyer whom the New Yorker described as "a wrecking ball aimed at workers."

Erin Fuchs is deputy managing editor at Yahoo Finance.

  • God and Man Collide in Bill Hwang’s Dueling Lives on Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- With the sun rising outside their conference room in Midtown Manhattan, the visitors to a secretive investment empire bent their heads in prayerful meditation.It was another Friday morning, 7 o’clock, and a familiar scene was unfolding again inside Archegos Capital Management, an obscure family office that would go on to shake the financial world.In the days before the pandemic, 20 or 30 people would squeeze together around the long table and, over coffee and Danishes, listen to recordings of the Bible, according to people who were there.First might come the Old Testament, perhaps Isaiah or Lamentations. Then came the New, the Gospels, which called out to the listeners drawn from a path known more for its earthly greed than its godly faith: Wall Street.Hitting the play button and then receding into the background was the host, Bill Hwang, the mysterious billionaire trader now at the center of one of the biggest Wall Street fiascos of all time.The story thus far -- of a mind-boggling fortune made in stealth and then wiped out very publicly in a blink -- has sent shock waves through some of the world’s mightiest banks. Estimates of the potential size of his position before it imploded have spiraled toward $100 billion. The Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into the disaster, which has set teeth on edge in trading rooms across the globe.But those accounts tell only part of the story. Interviews with people from inside Hwang’s circle, Wall Street players close to him and documents associated with his multimillion-dollar charitable foundation fill in missing puzzle pieces -- ones that haven’t been reported previously.The picture that emerges is unlike anything Wall Street might suspect.There are, in a sense, not one but two Bill Hwangs.Christian CapitalistOne of them walks for hours through New York’s Central Park listening to recordings of the Bible and embraces a new, 21st-century vision of an age-old ideal: that of a modern Christian capitalist, a financial speculator for Christ, who seeks to make money in God’s name and then use it to further the faith. A generous benefactor to a range of unglamorous, mostly conservative Christian causes, this Hwang eschews the trappings of extravagant wealth, rides the bus, flies commercial and lives in what is, by billionaire standards, humble surroundings in suburban New Jersey.Then there’s the other Bill Hwang: a former acolyte of hedge fund legend Julian Robertson with a thirst for risk and a stomach for volatile markets -- a daring trader who once lost a fortune betting against German automaker Volkswagen AG while running a hedge fund that was supposedly focused on Asian stocks.This is also the Bill Hwang who then went on to quietly become one of the most successful alumni of Robertson’s vaunted Tiger Management. This one masks his dangerous leveraged bets from public view via financial derivatives, was once accused of insider trading and pleaded guilty in 2012 to wire fraud on behalf of his hedge fund, Tiger Asia Management.That same Bill Hwang, it turns out, is also a backer of one of Wall Street’s hottest hands of late, Cathie Wood of Ark Investments. Like Hwang, Wood is known to hold Bible study meetings and figures into what some refer to as the “faith in finance” movement.And here, at last, is where the Bill Hwangs collide. The fortune he amassed under the noses of major banks and financial regulators was far bigger and riskier than almost anyone might have thought possible -- and these riches were pulled together with head-snapping speed. In fact, it was perhaps one of the greatest accumulations of private wealth in the history of modern finance.And Hwang lost it all even faster.Breakneck SpeedArchegos -- a Greek word often translated as “author” or “captain,” and often considered a reference to Jesus -- was believed by many traders doing business with the firm to be sitting atop $10 billion of assets. That figure, representing Hwang’s personal fortune, was actually closer to $20 billion, according to people who did business with Archegos.To put that figure in context: Bill Hwang, a name few even on Wall Street had heard until now, was worth more than well-known industry figures like Ray Dalio, Steve Cohen and David Tepper.Even more remarkable is the breakneck speed at which Hwang’s fortune grew. Archegos started out in 2013 with an estimated $200 million. That’s a sizable fortune but nowhere near big money in the hedge fund game.Yet within a decade, Hwang’s fortune swelled 100 times over, traders and bankers now estimate. Much of those riches accrued in the past 12 to 24 months alone, as Hwang began to employ more and more leverage to goose his returns, and as banks, eager for his lucrative trading business, eagerly obliged by extending him credit.Hwang’s success enabled him to endow his own charity, the Grace & Mercy Foundation, which had almost $500 million of assets as of 2018, according to its most recent tax filing.One institution close to Hwang, and a beneficiary of his foundation, is The King’s College, a small Christian school in the heart of New York’s Financial District.In a statement to Bloomberg, the college said it was grateful for his generosity and that “our prayers are with Mr. Hwang and his staff.”McDonald’s JobThe story of both Bill Hwangs begins in South Korea, where he was born Sung Kook Hwang in 1964. The tale he has told friends and associates is a familiar one of immigrant striving -- followed by financial success that few even on Wall Street can fathom.Hwang grew up in a religious household (like roughly a third of Koreans, his parents were Christian). When he was a teenager, the family moved to Las Vegas, where his father got a job as a pastor at a local church. Hwang has told friends that he arrived in the U.S. unable to speak or write in English and only picked up the language while working nights at McDonald’s. Soon after, his father died and his mother moved the family to Los Angeles. Hwang went on to study economics at the University of California, Los Angeles, and then picked up an MBA at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.Finance beckoned -- and Hwang, it turned out, was very good at it. While a lowly salesman at Hyundai Securities, part of the sprawling Korean chaebol the Hyundai Group, he caught Julian Robertson’s eye. Hwang, not yet 33, was then handed a golden ticket to Wall Street: an offer to join Robertson’s Tiger Management, then at the top of its game.Hwang quickly distinguished himself by introducing Robertson to the Korean markets -- at the time headed into the teeth of the Asian financial crisis -- and masterminding what turned into a lucrative stake in SK Telecom Co.Hamptons LunchTiger colleagues say Hwang was one of Robertson’s most successful proteges -- a quiet, methodical analyst with intense focus. Even today, he keeps his desk free of all clutter, the better to focus his mind. Robertson, these people recall, dubbed him “the Michael Jordan of Asian investing.”Robertson, now 88, still considers Hwang a friend, and the two lunched together in the Hamptons a few months ago.“He’s not one to be tiny, that’s one thing for sure,” Robertson told Bloomberg after news of the Archegos losses broke.Hwang would eventually strike out on his own as a so-called Tiger cub. Initially, Hwang shot the lights out, returning an annualized 40% through 2007, when he managed $8 billion.The hot streak didn’t last. In late 2008, his Tiger Asia incurred stinging losses on a big bet against Volkswagen. Many other hedge funds were shorting the German automaker, too, and when Porsche Automobil Holding SE abruptly announced that it would raise its stake, all hell broke loose. VW soared 348% within 48 hours, crushing shorts like Hwang.Tiger Asia ended the year down 23%. Many investors pulled their money, angry that a hedge fund that was supposed to be focusing on Asia somehow got caught up in the massive squeeze.GameStop FrenzyIt was a painful and instructive lesson for Hwang, people who know him say. In the future, he’d hunt out stocks that many traders were shorting and go long instead. Millions of amateur investors took up that approach this year during the social media-fueled frenzy over GameStop and other stocks.But before the next success, Tiger Asia ran into more trouble -- this time, trouble big enough to bring Hwang’s days as a hedge fund manager to an end.When Tiger Asia pleaded guilty to wire fraud in 2012, the SEC said the firm used inside information to trade in shares of two Chinese banks. Hwang and his firm ended up paying $60 million to settle the criminal and civil charges. The SEC banned him from managing outside money and Hong Kong authorities prohibited him from trading there for four years (the ban ended in 2018).Shut out of hedge funds, Hwang opened Archegos, a family office. The firm, which recently employed some 50 people, initially occupied space in the Renzo Piano-designed headquarters of the New York Times. Today it’s based further uptown, by Columbus Circle, sharing its address with the Grace & Mercy Foundation.“My journey really began when I was having a lot of problems in our business about five or six years ago,” Hwang said in a 2017 video. “And I knew one thing, that this was a situation where money and connections couldn’t really help. But somehow I was reminded I had to go to the words of the God.”That belief helped Hwang rebuild his financial empire at dizzying speed as banks loaned him billions of dollars to ratchet up his bets that unraveled spectacularly as the financial firms panicked. What ensued was one of the greatest margin calls of all time, pushing his giant portfolio into liquidation. Some of the banks may end up with combined losses of as much as $10 billion, according to analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.Leveraged Blowout: How Hwang’s Archegos Blindsided Global BanksAs a bruised Wall Street points its collective finger at Hwang, his Christian associates have rallied around him.Doug Birdsall, honorary co-chairman of the Lausanne Movement, a global group that seeks to mobilize evangelical leaders, said Hwang always likes to think big. When he met with him to discuss a new 30-story building in New York for the American Bible Society, Hwang said, “Why build 30 stories? Build it 66 stories high. There are 66 books in the bible.”Before so much went so wrong so fast, Archegos appeared to be ramping up. A year ago, Hwang petitioned the SEC to let him work or run a broker-dealer; the SEC agreed.It’s impossible to say where Bill Hwang, the hard-charging financial speculator, ends, and Bill Hwang, the Christian evangelist and philanthropist, begins. People who know him say the one is inseparable from the other. Despite brushes with regulators, staggering trading losses and the question swirling around his market dealings, they say Hwang often speaks of bridging God and mammon, of bringing Christian teaching to the money-centric world of Wall Street.”If you know how Bill lives, you will never think this man is worth the kind of money he was,” said John Bai, a finance executive who’s known Hwang for 30 years. “Maybe for some it’s an epic disappearance of wealth, but he’s got God on his side. I am not worried about Bill. He’s not about the money.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden Infrastructure Plan Targets Electric Cars, Clean Power

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is calling for sweeping investment in electric vehicles, renewable power and the electric grid as part of a broad blueprint to bolster the U.S. economy while combating climate change.The president’s plans, part of a $2.25 trillion infrastructure and stimulus blueprint he is set to unveil in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, are meant to catalyze investments in a clean energy economy and encourage low-emission technology necessary to constrain global warming. They also could buttress a carbon-cutting pledge the administration is preparing to unveil in April, as part of the U.S. return to the Paris climate agreement.Biden’s initiative would give a 10-year extension to tax credits that have been a boon to wind, solar and other renewable energy projects. His plan, which requires congressional approval, would also make those clean energy tax credits refundable -- a so-called direct-pay option that developers have sought as tax equity financing has dried up.Although full details would be left to Congress, the proposal also envisions boosting the value of the credit to 30% from 26% today, said Abigail Ross Hopper, head of the Solar Energy Industries Association. The value of the credit would begin dropping around mid-decade, Hopper said.Backers of the extension argue the historically unpredictable nature of the tax credits have rendered them less effective and insisted that consistency is necessary to propel renewable power projects.“It’s that type of long-term reliability that we need as industry,” Suzanne Leta, head of policy and strategy at SunPower Corp., said in an interview Tuesday. “The stops and starts of the past should not be the way forward for this administration or Congress.”Biden’s announcement could boost stocks in the EV and clean-energy sectors, both of which have slumped in recent weeks amid the investors’ shift from growth to value names. This market rotation, prompted by optimism about accelerating vaccination rates and a reopening economy, is heightening demand for beaten-down sectors like airlines and restaurants and hurting stocks that surged last year and are seen to be overvalued.Tesla Inc., the bellwether for the space, is down about 5% this year after soaring over 700% in 2020, but climbed as much as 5.7% on Wednesday.Sunrun Inc., the biggest residential-solar company in the U.S., rose as much as 7.5% on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. surged as much as 13%.Biden is also asking Congress to dedicate spending to electric vehicle rebates, charging ports and electric school buses in a quest to drive motorists away from conventional, gasoline-powered automobiles. Some $174 billion in government funding would go to the electric vehicle initiatives, according to a White House fact sheet summarizing the Biden plan.Under Biden’s blueprint, Congress is also being asked to sustain tax incentives that encourage more motorists to buy electric vehicles. Those tax credits are currently valued at as much as $7,500 for the purchase of an electric vehicle. But Tesla Inc. and General Motors Co. have already passed an existing 200,000-per-manufacturer ceiling at which the value of those credits phases down.Biden is asking Congress to “give consumers point-of-sale rebates and tax incentives to buy American-made EVs, while ensuring that these vehicles are affordable for all families and manufactured by workers with good jobs,” the White House said.Senator Debbie Stabenow and Representative Dan Kildee, both Michigan Democrats, are working with the White House and Democratic leadership on a plan to do away with the 200,000-vehicle ceiling. Another possible change includes better targeting the credit to middle- and lower-income motorists -- a shift that was part of the Biden campaign’s tax plans, according to the Tax Policy Center, which analyzed them last year.The president is also doubling down on his commitment to create a Civilian Climate Corps putting Americans to work conserving public lands and waters. Other opportunities telegraphed by Biden include work capping orphan oil wells and abandoned mines nationwide.Biden is also seeking an expansion of a tax credit that supports the underground storage of carbon dioxide, which is popular with both environmentalists and oil companies. According to the White House summary, Biden’s plan would revamp the carbon-capture tax credit so it benefits retrofits of existing power plants, technology directly capturing greenhouse gas emissions from the air and hard-to-decarbonize industrial sectors, such as steel and cement making.Electric grid improvements are also on Biden’s agenda, which envisions the creation of an investment tax credit focused on electric transmission, as well as permitting changes to promote the siting of new power lines along roads and railways. The tax credit would help encourage the buildout of some 20 gigawatts of high-voltage capacity power lines, according to the White House.(Updates with details on investment tax credit proposal in fourth paragraph, and shares in eighth and ninth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.