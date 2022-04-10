Labor shortage persists as Monroe jobless rate grows

Unemployment graph.

Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began creating ripple effects through the economy, data shows the U.S. is close to recovering the 22 million jobs lost at the onset of the public health crisis.

But while analysts expect the country to hit that achievement by July, where those jobs are springing up vary greatly from where they were prior to the massive spikes in unemployment and lost wages that appeared in early 2020.

While some states have largely recovered and stand to make gains, others states and communities — like Michigan at large and Monroe County — have fewer payroll positions while demand for labor remains on the rise.

The conflicting trends highlight an oddity felt in some regions: data shows a decline in jobs and an uptick in unemployment, but businesses are clamoring to attract workers. And those labor shortages continue to have ripple effects.

Barry Kinsey, director of Workforce Development at Monroe County Community College, said local businesses are actively looking to fill positions.

“We are receiving calls daily from employers looking for employees,” Kinsey said. “They are often asking to speak with our students and to post their opportunities to our online job board. The job sectors are all encompassing; part-time, full-time, skilled and un-skilled.”

Local businesses still short on workers

For the better part of a year and a half, signs emblazoned with “Help Wanted” and “Now Hiring” have dotted businesses across Monroe County.

Enterprises such as eateries, retailers and manufacturers have advertised wages well above the minimum, flexible schedules and benefits. And as they scramble to find workers, shorter hours and fewer services have been the result for some of them.

The circumstances are arguably peculiar given Monroe’s recent unemployment report: data from the state’s Department of Technology, Management and Budget places the local jobless rate at 6.3% in February, up from 4.8% in January.

The jumped earned Monroe the designation of having the largest month-over-month jobless rate increase among Michigan’s major labor markets.

Kinsey said it’s hard to determine why there remains such a demand for workers.

“You would think with the rise in inflation that the workforce would be looking to gain new or extra employment to assist with the extra cost of living, but we are not experiencing this,” he added.

Kinsey notes many businesses have had to adopt modified schedules in light of the ongoing shortages. The situation also impacts workers at understaffed enterprises.

“It is a stressor to those who are working in organizations that are short staffed,” Kinsey said. “Employees are being asked to do more and to work extended hours.”

Tim Lake, president and CEO of the Monroe County Business Development Corp., said local manufacturers and warehouses operations are continuing to see the fallout of labor shortages.

Such enterprises are seeking to fill vacancies for positions considered skilled and unskilled.

The reason such jobs go so long without being filled vary depending on their functions and needed training, Lake added.

“As it relates to the unskilled workforce, it is my opinion that they may have adjusted their lifestyle and are not in need of steady employment,” he said. “As for skilled workers, there are more workers retiring than those seeking training for the skilled positions.”

Lake echoed Kinsey's sentiments, saying businesses have largely adapted to shortages while continuing to advertise open job postings.

“For the most part, businesses have adapted to the lack of workforce and supply chain issues,” Lake added. “As the Monroe County manufacturing community is largely involved in the auto parts business, many saw slowdowns due to supply chain and chip shortages, which lessened the impact of lack of employees.”

Exploring data trends

As of February, the metric of jobs recovered hovers at about 20.4 million nationally, according to a USA Today analysis. The recovery is fueled largely by job gains in the South and West regions.

It’s a different story in the Northeast and Midwest, though.

Monroe and Michigan at large are no exception.

In February, DTMB data showed about 4.56 million payroll jobs existed in Michigan.

That’s down from the approximately 4.7 million recorded in March 2020, as closures, regulations and shifting consumer trends dawned in light of the virus.

Payroll jobs and unemployment rates have largely dipped and recovered, though the largest spikes were recorded in the early days of the pandemic.

Last month, Monroe County’s labor market was comprised of about 73,800 individuals, a slight increase from January’s count of 72,700.

That increase of 1,100 people was marked entirely of Monroe residents receiving economic aid from the state’s unemployment benefit program.

In total, about 4,600 Monroe County residents received unemployment last month. In January, that count was 3,500 a month.

About 62,900 people were considered employed in February . That was stagnant compared to the previous month.

Lake said the increase is likely attributable to those who reside in Monroe County but commute to adjacent metro areas for work. Lake said about 50% of local residents are employed by companies outside of the county.

That’s in line with DTMB statements. In a statement to press, the agency said Monroe County’s unemployment spikes were largely wrought by seasonal layoffs related to the auto industry, which has long been engrained in Southeast Michigan.

“As auto manufacturing plants have slow downs and temporary layoffs, it will impact Monroe County’s unemployment,” Lake said. “We many not notice it our directly in the county as our smaller employers are less likely to layoff and just work though slow downs in orders. I would suggest most of that unemployment number came for employers not located within Monroe County.”

Kinsey agreed with Lake and state officials.

“(The Monroe market) is experiencing seasonal layoffs, coupled with auto layoffs associated with supply chain issues,” he said.

Local experts remain optimistic about the future of the local economy.

Lake said he believes there will be moderate employment growth in the county in the future. That growth will occur slowly over time, he added.

“We are adding jobs to the county, but at the same time automation is eliminating jobs,” Lake said. “Net effect is a slow and steady job growth.”

Kinsey also said the outlook for Monroe is likely to trend to growth.

“Monroe County communities are working with the Monroe County BDC to position themselves to be the place of choice for logistic operations as the completion of the Gordie Howe International Bridge is completed,” Kinsey added.

Lake said there are many things employers can do to attract and retain employees, including flexible work schedules, increased benefits and even childcare options.

“We are advocating the employers develop pipelines for employees to grow within a company,” Lake added. “Support that with paid training and consider covering apprenticeships when it makes sense for the company.”

