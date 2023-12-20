Labor shortages in occupied Donetsk driven by conscription, Kyiv says

Russian “authorities” continue coerced mobilization in occupied Ukrainian territories, leading to a critical shortage of workers in Donetsk, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC) reported on Dec. 20.

The NRC reports a 60% deficit of qualified drivers at the Donetsk municipal transport enterprise. As a result, the city's public transport is on the brink of collapse, the report says.

Moscow-appointed occupation administrations are therefore appealing to Russia to send workers.

The shortage of labor is also being exacerbated by the flight of civilians from the warzone.

Earlier on Dec. 20, the NRC reported that Russian authorities in Donetsk Oblast are closing mines as unprofitable and failing to pay outstanding wages to miners. The total debt owed to mining workers exceeds RUB 200 million ($2.2 million).

