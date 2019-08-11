Some labor unions split with Biden on 'Medicare for All'

Joe Biden and other moderate Democratic candidates opposed to “Medicare for All” have cast the plan as anti-labor, arguing that it would leave union members worse off by stripping them of the health care benefits they painstakingly negotiated.

But not all labor unions agree.

Only a few major unions have come out against the single-payer system that would all but eliminate private insurance, while many others remain undecided and some of the biggest labor groups in the country have embraced the plan.

Those supporting Medicare for All — or at least not yet ruling it out — say health care increasingly dominates contract battles, consuming bargaining power that could instead be directed toward raising wages and improving working conditions.

“When we’re able to hang on to the health plan we have, that’s considered a massive win," Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, told POLITICO. “But it’s a huge drag on our bargaining. So our message is: Get it off the table.”

It's true that union workers are wary of giving up hard-won benefits, even when promised a plan that covers more services for less money. That’s why Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Beto O’Rourke, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and John Delaney, among others, have invoked organized labor in recent debates and candidate forums to argue against mandatory single-payer health insurance.

"I've been listening to a lot of folks in labor who have said to me, 'Look, we negotiated contracts where we've given up wages for these health care benefits, and under the Medicare for All plan we would lose them, or we would be certainly in fear of losing them," Harris said days after the debate at a forum in Nevada hosted by the public sector union AFSCME.

But single-payer backers have hit back, asserting that union members would benefit from a government system that effectively guarantees comprehensive benefits and takes health care out of labor negotiations.

“We will do what every other major country on Earth does — guarantee all of you health care so you can sit down and negotiate decent wage increases,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who wrote the Senate Medicare for All bill and made the policy the centerpiece of his 2016 presidential bid, told the AFSCME forum in Nevada.

It’s an argument that resonates with many labor leaders.

“Wouldn't it be great if we had a single universal access point for health care and we could instead spend our time bargaining for lower class sizes and wrap around services and increases to people’s pay?” said Randi Weingarten, president of the 1.7 million-member American Federation of Teachers, which endorsed Medicare for All earlier this year. “Wouldn’t it be great it if it wasn’t always dominated by health care fights?"

In addition to representing teachers, the AFT is the second-largest union of nurses and other health care workers in the country. The biggest, National Nurses United, has been on the frontlines fighting for Medicare for All. The American Federation of Government Employees, which has more than 300,000 members, including thousands of medical workers at the Department of Veterans Affairs, is also a supporter.

“Not only have health insurance premiums risen every year for the 30 years I've been involved with the union, there’s also been steady cost-shifting from the government to the workers,” said Jacqueline Simon, the AFGE’s public policy director. “We recognize that the enormous premiums federal employees are required to pay are far higher than what they’d pay in new taxes under Medicare for All. They would come out ahead, unequivocally.”

Leaders of unions that have signed on to Sanders’ Medicare for All bill and its House counterpart say the benefits of a reshaped health system would extend far beyond their membership, and that they have a duty to advocate for the broader population. But some have also endorsed more incremental coverage expansions — keeping their options open while arguing that any expansion of government coverage is better than the status quo.

“We are supporting any policy proposal or legislation that moves us in the direction of universal coverage,” Leslie Frane, the executive vice president of the Service Employees International Union, told POLITICO.