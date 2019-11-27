Is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) A Good Stock To Buy?

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through November 22nd. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 52% and 49% respectively. Hedge funds' top 3 stock picks returned 39.1% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by nearly 13 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That's why we believe it isn't a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was in 40 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2019. LH shareholders have witnessed an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. There were 38 hedge funds in our database with LH holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that LH isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 91% since May 2014 and outperformed the Russell 2000 ETFs by nearly 40 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world's most bearish hedge fund that's more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds' buy/sell signals. We're going to take a gander at the key hedge fund action encompassing Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

How are hedge funds trading Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 40 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 5% from the second quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards LH over the last 17 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Melvin Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH), which was worth $339.4 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Iridian Asset Management which amassed $218.4 million worth of shares. Ariel Investments, Wallace R. Weitz & Co., and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Tavio Capital allocated the biggest weight to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH), around 17.4% of its portfolio. Endurant Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 4.45 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to LH.