Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' (NYSE:LH) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' (NYSE:LH) stock up by 9.5% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is:

28% = US$2.9b ÷ US$10b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.28 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

First thing first, we like that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 17% which is quite remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was able to see a decent net income growth of 19% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 16% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is LH fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

