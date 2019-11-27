Labour Accuse Tories Over Secret NHS Talks With U.S.: U.K. Votes

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.
Jeremy Corbyn accused Boris Johnson’s government of secretly negotiating with the U.S. over the National Health Service as he sought to shift the focus from a spat over antisemitism that has embroiled his campaign. “This election is now a fight for the survival of our National Health Service,” Corbyn said as he unveiled previously redacted documents about the talks. Time is running out for the Labour leader to claw back Boris Johnson’s lead; a closely watched YouGov poll tonight will provide an indicator of how realistic that is.
Corbyn’s reveals documents showing six rounds of talks over U.S. trade deal, which he says shows the NHS is “up for sale”YouGov releases MRP poll at 10 p.m. In 2017, it correctly predicted the Conservatives losing their majorityJohnson is campaigning in Cornwall as the Tories pledge to improve mobile phone coverageLiberal Democrats to call for so-called gig economy workers on zero-hours contracts to get a 20% higher minimum wageScottish National Party unveils manifesto at 11 a.m.Johnson’s Conservatives have about a 69% chance of a majority in Parliament, according to odds from bookmaker Paddy Power
Corbyn: Party Has Apologized For Antisemitism (10:40 a.m.)
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn did not directly say sorry when pressed again on his handling of cases of antisemitism, after he missed several opportunities to apologize in a BBC interview on Tuesday night.
“I made it very clear antisemitism is completely wrong in our society,” he said. “Our party did make it clear when I was elected leader, and after, that antisemitism is unacceptable in any form in our party or society and did indeed offer its sympathies and apologies to those that had suffered.”
He also said “a very large numbers of other people in the Jewish community do support Labour, do recognize my absolute commitment that every community in our country will be safe under a Labour government.”
Corbyn Plays on Trump Fears (10:20 a.m.)
Jeremy Corbyn’s speech was heavily infused with the name of the Donald Trump, as he sought to capitalize on Britons’ suspicions of the U.S. president.
The document Corbyn referred to (see 10:15 a.m.) includes accounts of trade meetings between U.S. and U.K. officials. He said the account of one meeting showed U.S. officials refusing to include reference to climate change in the trade discussions.
“This is not only a plot against our NHS, it’s a plot against our country,” Corbyn said. “What’s at stake in a deal with Trump could not be more important for the country.”
“These documents confirm the U.S. Is demanding the NHS is on the table in the trade talks,” Corbyn said. “Big pharma has ripped off and imperiled the health of the American people for years. Now these secret reports show they’re looking to do the same to us if the conservatives are elected on Dec. 12”
Corbyn: Secret U.S. Talks Put NHS in Danger (10:15 a.m.)
Jeremy Corbyn sought to turn attention to the fate of the National Health Service after his party was hammered over its record on antisemitism.
At an event in London, he held up a 451-page unredacted document, which he said showed information Boris Johnson’s government wouldn’t reveal about the status of health care in U.S. trade talks. He said the secret document -- previously only available in a heavily redacted form -- showed that under Johnson, “the NHS is up for sale” in trade talks with the U.S.. The premier’s denials that it isn’t are “in tatters,” he said.
The presentation was preceded by a video clip that included U.S. President Donald Trump saying that everything was on the table in trade talks.
“This election is now a fight for the survival of our National Health Service,” Corbyn said. “Labour will never ever treat the NHS as a bargaining chip in trade talks with anybody. We will never let Donald Trump get his hands on our NHS.”
“Labour will not rest, because unlike the Conservatives we’re not on the side of the billionaires and the bankers. We’re on the side of the nurse, the doctor, the patient and the people, and we will never sell out our national health service.”
SNP Manifesto to ‘Protect Scotland’ From Johnson (10 a.m.)
The Scottish National Party will unveil its manifesto at an event in Glasgow -- the last major party to do so -- with a pledge to “protect Scotland from Boris Johnson” and a warning there is “much worse to come” if Brexit goes ahead.
“A vote for the SNP is a vote to escape Brexit and put Scotland’s future in Scotland’s hands -- not Boris Johnson’s,” SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon will say, according to speech excerpts released by the party. “The future of our country is on the line.”
With the SNP holding a significant poll lead in Scotland, a key question is what the party will do in the event of a hung Parliament on Dec. 12. The SNP’s signature policy is a second referendum on Scottish independence, but more funding for the National Health Service is also a priority.
Burgon: Labour ‘Sorry’ for Hurt Over Antisemitism (Earlier)
Labour’s justice spokesman Richard Burgon said his party is “sorry for the hurt caused” over its handling of cases of antisemitism, after leader Jeremy Corbyn struggled to explain his strategy and missed several opportunities to apologize in a BBC interview on Tuesday night.
“Jeremy has apologized on a number of occasions and said that he’s sorry for the very real hurt felt by people in the Jewish community,” Burgon told the BBC. “On a number of occasions last summer for example, he has made those statements and it’s right that he did.”
The latest row over antisemitism in the Labour Party was triggered by the U.K.’s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, who suggested this week Corbyn is unfit for high office and said Labour can “no longer claim to be the party of equality and anti-racism.”
Jenrick: Tory Islamophobia Probe Will Be ‘Thorough’ (Earlier)
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick insisted the Conservatives will conduct a “thorough” investigation into discrimination and prejudice in the party, after the Muslim Council of Britain criticized Boris Johnson’s Tories over their handling of Islamophobia in their ranks.
“I want to see by the end of this year, as the Prime Minister’s promised, a thorough review of prejudice and racism and discrimination within the party,” Jenrick told the BBC. “We want to be a party that has no tolerance whatsoever of racism, prejudice or discrimination of any kind.”
Just as Labour has failed to shake off accusations of antisemitism in the party, the Tories are struggling to overcome charges of Islamophobia, exacerbated by Johnson in a 2018 newspaper column in which he said Muslim women who wear burqas look like “letter boxes.”
