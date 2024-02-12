Labour’s anti-Semitism problem hasn’t gone away

Labour candidate for Rochdale, Azhar Ali, speaks in Rochdale during the launch of his campaign for the up-coming Rochdale by-election

The Rochdale by-election is becoming a nightmare for Labour who, until now, assumed it was going to stroll to victory. Instead of being a straightforward contest, it threatens to undermine fatally Keir Starmer’s campaign to remove the stain of anti-Semitism from his party.

Worse, it has exposed the utter hypocrisy and double standards embedded within the Labour Party’s culture.

Councillor Azhar Ali, the Labour candidate chosen to fight the seat previously held by the late veteran Labour MP Tony Lloyd, has been caught red-handed sharing a vile and intelligence-insulting conspiracy theory, namely that Israeli authorities knew in advance that Hamas were going to carry out its attack on the country’s southern border on October 7, but allowed it to go ahead in order to justify its subsequent attack on Gaza.

To believe in such a fanciful theory is bad enough, and suggests that Ali doesn’t have the basic intelligence or common sense to represent anyone, at council level, let alone in parliament. That he chose to share this mad theory with fellow Labour activists and that none of them subsequently raised any concerns with the party hierarchy also says something very ugly about Labour in 2024.

Nominations for the contest are now closed, so Labour no longer has the option to remove their candidate and replace him with a more sensible option. Yet there is a recent precedent for taking action against a candidate after the close of nominations, and it is a precedent that heaps even more difficulties on the party leadership.

Laura Pascal was suspended as a Labour candidate in a council by-election in Hackney last month. Her crime? Stating her belief in the biological reality of sex, as opposed to gender ideology. Such comments aren’t even contrary to anything in the Labour Party rulebook, but she was suspended anyway at the behest of trans activists and told that if she won the contest (which she was expected to do), she would have to sit in the council as an independent, pending the conclusion of an internal inquiry into her ThoughtCrime.

The day before polling, following an apology from Pascal, her suspension was lifted. But Labour lost the ensuing by-election anyway – heavily – to the Conservatives.

Councillor Ali, on being confronted with the fact that his views were about to be reported in a national newspaper, also apologised. But the contrast between his own fate and that of Pascal, says many uncomfortable things about how Labour views Hamas terrorism, versus those who dare to suggest that biological sex matters, especially when it comes to women’s rights.

Further, the Jewish Labour Movement and former Labour MP Louise Ellman, who rejoined the party after being hounded out by anti-Semites in the run-up to the 2019 general election, have come loyally to the party’s aid to defend Councillor Ali. The question is: would they have done so if nominations had not yet closed and there remained the prospect of replacing the candidate?

The fight against anti-Semitism in the Labour Party is all very well, but there’s a by-election victory in the balance here – let’s get our priorities right, comrades!

Labour’s problems are exacerbated by the threat from George Galloway, who hopes to do in Rochdale what he did in 2012, when he achieved an extraordinary victory over Labour in the Bradford West by-election. More than a decade later, the former Labour MP can still strike fear into the hearts of Labour strategists, which is presumably why the party is treading so cautiously with regards to Councillor Ali.

And so in Rochdale, Keir Starmer’s mission to reform Labour has come to a shuddering halt. Cynical considerations of political advantage have been clearly exposed as more important to the party than taking a stance against dangerous, if weird, anti-Israel conspiracy theories.

The right thing to do would be to suspend Ali now, and to make it clear that, whether or not he wins the contest, he will not be allowed to stand again when the general election is called. Even if he is not suspended, Starmer should make it clear that this will be Councillor Ali’s only opportunity to sit as a Labour MP, that his parliamentary career will end when the general election is called.

Both courses of action would be unpopular. Both would likely mean a loss of support in the constituency, particularly among Muslim voters. But if neither action is taken, we will have at least been able to confirm that the fight to reform the Labour Party is one that must only be fought when it is easy and convenient to do so, and when there are no votes at risk.

