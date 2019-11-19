Labour Attacks Tory Billionaires Before TV Showdown: U.K. Votes

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are preparing for their first head-to-head election debate on Tuesday as the Labour leader seeks to reverse the prime minister’s double-digit lead in the polls.

Both men tried to shift the focus onto areas they consider to be their strengths in the run up to the televised showdown. The premier wrote an open letter to Corbyn accusing him of “dither” over Brexit, while Labour said Johnson’s Tories are more committed to the billionaires who fund the party than the needs of ordinary working people.

Key developments:

First election debate between Johnson and Corbyn on ITV 8 p.m. YouGov will publish a snap poll after the debate ends at 9 p.m.John McDonnell, Labour economy spokesman, gives a speech in central London at 11 a.m.ICM/Reuters poll puts Conservatives on 42% (+3), Labour 32% (+1), Liberal Democrats 13% (-2), Brexit Party 5% (-3).Pound gained 0.4% against the dollar on Monday and reached a six-month high against the Euro

Fox Hunting Won’t Be in Tory Manifesto (9:25 a.m.)

The Conservative Party will steer clear of fox hunting in its manifesto -- an issue which tripped up former Prime Minister Theresa May in the 2017 election.

In his media round on Tuesday, Justice Minister Robert Buckland told Sky News the debate about animal welfare had moved on to other areas, including trophy hunting and puppy breeding. “I would be very surprised if we start returning to those old debates,” he said.

May was forced to abandon her pledge to give MPs a free vote on whether to repeal anti-hunting legislation after she unexpectedly lost her parliamentary majority. Labour banned fox hunting when they were last in government, and has pledged to do more to enforce existing rules.

Green Party Could Prop Up Corbyn (8:50 a.m.)

The Green Party hinted it would support Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the event of a hung Parliament, reflecting the split between the anti-Conservative parties over how to proceed if there’s no majority after the Dec. 12 election.

After Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson said on Monday that Corbyn is unfit to be prime minister, Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley urged MPs to “put aside tribalism.”

In a Bloomberg TV interview, Bartley said the Greens could support a minority Labour government via a so-called confidence and supply agreement -- as long as Corbyn backs remaining in the European Union, recognizes the climate emergency and promises to seek reform of the voting system.

The Green Party, Liberal Democrats and the Welsh nationalist Plaid Cymru party have an agreement not to hinder each other in about 60 seats to try to ensure a pro-EU candidate is elected to Parliament in those districts.

Labour to Tackle ‘Grotesque Inequality’ (8:30 a.m.)

John McDonnell said a Labour government would be committed to tackling tax evasion and “grotesque inequality” and criticized the Conservative government for introducing what he called tax cuts that benefited the wealthiest in society.

Asked in a BBC radio interview if he agreed with Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle, who said last month there should be no billionaires in the U.K., McDonnell declined to criticize billionaires directly but said Labour was focused on ensuring “everyone has a decent quality of life.”

“We need to tackle the grotesque levels of inequality that we’ve got, and that’s the main thrust of Labour going into government,” he said. “A fair taxation system, make sure we can fund our public services, make sure actually that everyone pays their taxes as well.”

McDonnell also declined to say what a Labour government would do about student debt that’s already been accrued if the party scraps university tuition fees, saying only that the current system is failing and the issue will be faced by any party that takes power.

Earlier:

