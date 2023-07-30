Labour ban on new North Sea oil and gas will drive up energy bills, Sunak to warn

Sunak - Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Rishi Sunak is set to warn on Monday that Sir Keir Starmer’s ban on new North Sea oil and gas exploration licences will force up household energy bills.

During a visit to Aberdeenshire, the Prime Minister is expected to say that cutting back domestic energy supply would leave the UK more reliant on costly imports.

Mr Sunak also believes the Labour policy has national security implications because it leaves the UK more reliant on sourcing oil and gas from authoritarian leaders such as Vladimir Putin.

On his trip to meet energy industry leaders, he is set to portray the Conservatives as the only party backing North Sea oil and gas, part of an attempt to damage Labour’s electoral hopes in Scotland.

The renewed criticism of Labour energy policy comes amid calls for Mr Sunak to delay or pause efforts to help Britain reach net zero by 2050 after the Conservatives’ surprise Uxbridge by-election victory earlier this month.

The expansion of the Ulez zone, spearheaded by Sadiq Khan, Labour’s London Mayor, was widely blamed for his party’s failure to gain the constituency.

While Mr Sunak and his advisers remain committed to the 2050 net zero target, they are considering ways to better protect families from the cost of eco policies.

Sir Keir, the Labour leader, has attempted to frame his own flagship eco measures, such as clean energy targets, around the ability to bring down household bills.

Labour would allow existing oil and gas sites in the North Sea to keep extracting if it takes office next year, but will not approve new drilling sites.

A Number 10 source told The Telegraph: “They are literally saying they eventually want to shut down the oil and gas fields in the North Sea, which is totally counter-productive.

“It is cheaper for us to supply energy than import it. If you’re reducing or making that supply more expensive, then the costs go up.”

In the past, Mr Sunak has called Labour’s North Sea oil position “bizarre”, warning that it would bring “weakness and dependency” that would benefit “dictators and autocrats”.

Grant Shapps, the Energy Security Secretary, said earlier this month that the Conservatives want to “max out” the UK’s North Sea oil and gas reserves.

Sir Keir has stressed that Labour’s North Sea policy would allow existing sites to keep extracting oil and gas for decades to come.

Labour figures have also argued that the Conservatives’ failure to invest enough in renewable energy has kept household bills higher than needed in recent years.

Mr Sunak is expected to announce new funding for the Acorn project, which captures carbon dioxide emission for storage in the North Sea. Estimates suggest it could create 21,000 jobs.

The Prime Minister is also set to discuss his efforts to diversify the UK’s energy supply, with a marked expansion in nuclear power seen inside the Government as being key to that ambition.

The Tories are hoping to hamper Labour’s resurgence north of the border, with Sir Keir’s team hoping to win up to 20 Scottish seats at the next general election – up from a single seat now.

There are a cluster of Conservative MPs in north east Scotland, but some Tories now hope they have a chance to take seats in the region off the SNP, whose long-held political dominance is beginning to show cracks.

Humza Yousaf, the SNP’s Scottish first minister, said his party would not “turn off the taps tomorrow” but argued there should be no further North Sea extraction “without good reason”.

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Conservative leader, told The Telegraph, that Mr Sunak’s visit was “a clear reminder that it’s the Conservatives who are backing Scottish oil and gas, and the drive to net zero that the industry underpins”.

