Labour candidate seeks Tory help to continue her career as thorn in Nicola Sturgeon’s flesh

ith a week to go before the Scottish Elections, (06 May 2021), Jackie Ballie, Deputy Leader of Scottish Labour will defend her Dumbarton seat with the smallest majority in Scotland at only 109 votes - Stuart Nicol

Other than the final outcome and what happens to the party leaders in their respective constituencies, the result that most people will be looking for next week is Dumbarton, where Labour’s Jackie Baillie is aiming for a record.

If she wins on Thursday, she will be the only non-nationalist to be elected six times in a row for the same constituency. Mind you, it’s not a shoo-in; she had a majority of only 109 in 2016, down from more than 1,600 in 2011.

With Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, expected to lose in a straight fight with Nicola Sturgeon in Glasgow Southside, it’s Ms Baillie, Sarwar’s deputy, who’s the biggest scalp desired by the First Minister. And it’s not just about politics. There’s a definite personal edge to their relationship with the two having locked horns almost continuously in the 20 years of the Scottish Parliament, initially as their respective parties’ health spokesmen, but also when Ms Baillie has stood in for Labour leaders at First Minister’s Question Time.

Anas Sarwar and Jackie Baillie of Scottish Labour Party - Getty Images Europe

However, perhaps the most telling clash between the two came recently, when Ms Baillie got under Sturgeon’s skin with her forensic cross-examination during the latter’s marathon evidence session at the committee examining the botched official inquiry into allegations of sexual assault against Alex Salmond. He was acquitted in the High Court last year on all charges.

Ms Baillie denies any personal animus, saying: “I’m not bothered about her; it’s her policies I don’t like. Scotland deserves better. I don’t want her to be First Minister, that’s all.”

Crucial to Ms Baillie’s success or failure is voters’ attitude towards the Union. She is by far the most resolute supporter of the maintenance of the United Kingdom in Labour’s ranks and as well as stopping any further drift from Labour to the SNP this time, she is again targeting traditional Conservative voters whose support helped her squeeze through in 2016.

Toni Giugliano, the SNP candidate, believes that Labour won’t gain from Tory tactical voting this time and as evidence he points to a recent local by-election, where the Tory council candidate won a massive share of the vote. Tories voting for Tories, instead of for Labour, gets a round of applause from the SNP in this seat.

SNP Candidate, Toni Giugliano, campaigning in Dumbarton - Stuart Nicol

However, Ms Baillie insists that on the doorsteps, both Labour and Tory voters support her aim of denying the SNP a majority at Holyrood “because they’d like to see everyone working together in the parliament for a recovery after the pandemic. They’re not in favour of another independence referendum.”

With some constituents already having to wait more than a year for operations because of Covid, there is the possibility of even longer waits in future if, as Ms Baillie suggests, “the First Minister takes her eye off the ball again over another referendum. It’s the wrong priority just now.” But Mr Giugliano echoes Nicola Sturgeon’s assertion that this election is not about independence, saying: “It is simply about people having a choice to have a referendum once the pandemic is over – a choice which would be denied by both Tories and Labour.”

The other main policy issue is the future of the Vale of Leven hospital, which Mr Giugliano claims a Labour government downgraded while Ms Baillie says: “We need to campaign shoulder to shoulder to ensure services taken away by both Labour and SNP governments are restored.”

It’s impossible to talk about this constituency without mentioning Faslane, home to the four Vanguard submarines, which are armed with the UK’s Trident nuclear deterrent. However, although the SNP is opposed to nuclear weapons and would get rid of the Trident boats, Ms Baillie insists that because Helensburgh, the constituency’s biggest population centre, is “sustained by the base”, the SNP is largely silent on the issue.

“They don’t like talking about it because they know they are on weak ground,” she claims.

However, Mr Giugliano says that Faslane would survive as a non-nuclear base, adding: “We regard it as strategically important – the tri-service HQ of an independent Scotland.”

But while policy arguments are important, the background of the candidates is expected to be important in this knife-edge contest: in particular the question of where Mr Giugliano comes from. It’s nothing to do with his Italian name and background; it’s the fact that he’s twice fought Edinburgh constituencies, losing on both occasions. This resulted in one local blogger calling him a “carpetbagger” and Ms Baillie, who lives in the constituency, mischievously commiserating with local nationalists who were beaten by Mr Giugliano for the SNP nomination to fight this election.

While he was born in Italy, Mr Giugliano grew up in Renfrewshire and Balloch and says that his grandparents met and married in Helensburgh after emigrating from Italy. He insists: “I am not from Edinburgh. I am from here.”

In spite of her tiny majority, the wily Ms Baillie must remain favourite to hold this seat on Thursday, which she will do if she persuades enough Labour voters to return to the fold and if – the biggest if – enough Tories vote tactically for Labour to help thwart Nicola Sturgeon’s hopes of indyref2.

If they don’t, the SNP could be well on the way to forcing the referendum vote that Tories say they don’t want.