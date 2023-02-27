Labour confirms it will back Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal

Labour has said Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal is not “perfect” but has vowed to vote for it, meaning it is set to sail through the Commons regardless of any Tory rebellion.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, pledged not to “snipe” or “play political games” that might risk derailing the new Windsor Framework as he insisted the UK has an “obligation” to make it work.

The Labour leader also took a swipe at Boris Johnson, urging the Prime Minister to be “utterly unlike” his Tory predecessor as he seeks to push ahead with the fresh arrangements, finally agreed with the EU after two years.

Responding to Mr Sunak’s presentation of his deal to the Commons on Monday, Sir Keir said Labour would “stick to our word” and back the new framework.

Mr Sunak has secured a new terms over post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland, which is set by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Sir Keir said: “It is in that spirit that I have been clear for some time that if the Prime Minister were to get an agreement with the EU, and if their agreement is in the interest of this country and Northern Ireland, then Labour would support it.

“And we will stick to our word. We will not snipe, we will not seek to play political games, and when the Prime Minister puts this deal forward for a vote, Labour will support it and vote for it.

“The protocol will never be perfect. It’s a compromise. But I’ve always been clear that, if implemented correctly, it is an agreement that can work in the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement. And now that it has been agreed, we all have an obligation to make it work.”

It means Mr Sunak’s agreement would have more than enough support to win a vote in the House, with any rebel Tories far outnumbered by Labour MPs siding with the Government.

While this means the Prime Minister can be reassured of a win for his deal, it is one safety net he would rather avoid.

Labour coming to the Tories’ rescue because of a rebellion within their own ranks would be a bad look for the party that campaigned to get Brexit done.

Story continues

Tory Brexiteers in the European Research Group (ERG) are to meet on Tuesday and will convene a so-called “star chamber” of lawyers to scrutinise the deal before deciding whether to back it.

Speaking in the Commons on Monday, Sir Keir rounded on Mr Johnson, who delivered Brexit but did not attend Mr Sunak’s address to the House.

He claimed Mr Johnson’s insistence that there would be “no forms, no checks, no barriers of any kind” on goods crossing from Northern Ireland to Great Britain after Brexit was “absolute nonsense”.

“I have to say as the Prime Minister listed all the problems with the protocol, I did rather wonder whether he had forgotten who negotiated it,” he said. “So when presenting what this agreement means in practice, and it will take time for everybody to read it and carefully consider it, I urge the Prime Minister to be utterly unlike his predecessor.

“Do not pretend the deal is something it is not. Where there are trade-offs to be made, argue the case for them. Treat Unionists with the respect of frank honesty, not the contempt of bluster.”

Sir Keir said the proposal to introduce red and green lanes to smooth the flow of goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland was “a good one”.