Labour could soon bring Britain’s councils to their knees

The Labour Party has been promising a Race Equality Act for some time. It has this week provided some clarification about what an Act would cover, which is unlikely to give employers much cause for optimism, since its impact will be felt most acutely in the labour market.

The main proposals are for mandatory ethnic pay gap monitoring and enhanced equal pay rights for ethnic minorities (and also for people with disabilities), but other elements of the proposed legislation would be a requirement for compulsory anti-racism training for police officers and reviewing the school curriculum to ensure it is sufficiently diverse.

There are problems with each of these proposals. The model for the labour market plan seems to be existing gender pay gap legislation, which is hardly encouraging. While figures are currently collected on pay gaps within 12,000 organisations employing over 250 people, the information provided is of little use except for anti-business propaganda purposes. There is no detail on who is employed in which roles, and what their individual circumstances are.

The gender pay gap across the economy, which has gradually fallen over the years but is still significant, is associated with different job roles which women and men perform, which sectors they are employed in, what domestic arrangements they have and a host of other factors which are little to do with purported discrimination within particular organisations.

Employers with small or negative pay gaps may look good, those with larger gaps may look bad, but this can be entirely unrelated to their pay policies – as is evident from the big differences in gender pay gaps between departments within the civil service.

Mandatory ethnic monitoring will present similar problems with knobs on. As with gender reporting, it will impose substantial monitoring costs and potentially increase ill-feeling among employees.

But there are further problems. In order to generate any comparisons at all, people will have to be lumped together under unhelpful categories such as “black”, “Asian” or the widely-derided “BAME”. In all but two regions of the UK, more than 85 per cent of the population identify as white, yet in London we have approaching 100 distinct ethnicities with very different experiences. An “Asian” group in an organisation consisting largely of people of Indian or Chinese heritage would likely have a pay gap in their favour in relation to whites, as a result of concentration in well-paid professions. But an “Asian” group consisting of Pakistani or Bangladeshi heritage employees would be far worse off.

A problem of gender pay reporting has been the unjustified demonisation of some employers, with a suspicion that businesses may try to avoid the ignominy by reclassifying workers and outsourcing low-paid female labour. With ethnic monitoring similar problems may arise, in a far more febrile environment where activists have larger axes to grind.

The second issue is equal pay claims. At the moment any ethnic minority employee, or someone with a disability, who thinks they are underpaid by comparison with someone doing an identical job can take out a discrimination claim at an employment tribunal. Many succeed. But what is being proposed here is the extension of the principle of equal pay for women based on work of “comparable worth”.

This is a principle which came from the European Union, but remains embodied in UK law. It is, in essence, a version of the Marxist labour theory of value. Women must be paid the same as men even where they are doing completely different jobs – if the skills they use are held to be of a similar level. Supply and demand conditions are irrelevant. This is the basis of a continuing case at Asda, where retail assistants (mainly women) are now to be paid the same as warehouse workers (mainly men). It is also a large part of the reason why Birmingham City Council faces bankruptcy after a retrospective equal pay claim, the bill for which now hovers just below the £1 billion mark.

Extension of this principle to ethnic pay disparities presents the possibility of very substantial new equal pay claims, where different ethnic groups are concentrated in particular sectors. These will be pushed by unions which could never achieve the same result by conventional collective bargaining. One estimate is that this could deliver up to £26 billion in extra pay to ethnic minority workers, though this is likely to be an exaggeration – and ignores knock-on effects on future employment prospects.

That bill would be paid by shareholders, other workers and taxpayers. It doesn’t come free. More generally, this reading of equal pay has the potential to distort the job market and reduce productivity, with implications for future economic growth.

Labour says it will consult with business before implementing these proposals. On past form I expect “representative” bodies such as the CBI to support them rather than seem to be against fair pay, even if it is just another cost and worry for those trying to run a profitable enterprise in our massively over-regulated economy.

Perhaps more controversial to many than the labour market impact of Labour’s proposals will be the prospect of compulsory anti-racism training and rewriting of the school curriculum. The danger here is that these processes will fall once again into the hands of unrepresentative race relations “professionals” with an agenda which may go way beyond that which the politicians intend or the bulk of voters would support. This will need very careful watching indeed.

