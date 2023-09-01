Labour doesn’t need to introduce a wealth tax – the Tories have done it all for them

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has pledged to keep her hands off wealth and expensive property - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe

Labour has promised that it will not introduce a wealth tax in an effort to convince the well-off that they have nothing to fear from a Red victory at the polls.

In an interview with The Telegraph this week shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves pledged to keep her hands off wealth and expensive property, and insisted she was not interested in increasing capital gains tax or the top rate of income tax.

And why would she? Labour stands to inherit the heaviest tax burden Britain has seen for decades thanks to the Tory government’s aggressive stealth tax raid.

This Conservative government has done the unthinkable and presided over a regime that has inflicted a damaging tax grab on ordinary households when we need our money most.

Think tank the Institute for Economic Affairs has said the freezing of income tax thresholds, while inflation soared, is the single biggest revenue raiser since Geoffrey Howe increased VAT from 8pc to 15pc in 1979.

The Chancellor has also kept thresholds on inheritance tax allowances frozen – unashamedly cashing in on grieving families.

But while these tax grabs are somewhat discreet, the Tories have brazenly slashed allowances on capital gains and dividends, and even dramatically reduced the threshold for the 45p top rate of tax. There truly is very little left for Labour to do.

The shadow chancellor also says she will do “whatever it takes” to attract private investment to Britain. But again, this won’t take much, especially after Jeremy Hunt pressed ahead with plans to raise corporation tax from 19p to 25p despite dismayed opposition from struggling businesses.

With a general election looming next year, the Tories are running out of time to cut taxes before Labour gets in. The truth is that the Autumn Statement and the Spring Budget might just be the final chances for this Conservative government to correct the course.

It’s now nearly a year since Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss’s now infamous mini-Budget. It was a bold pro-growth, low tax, Conservative budget that came at entirely the wrong time, triggering a confidence spiral that took down the economy and the Government.

Now that inflation is finally falling, Britain is crying out for growth and the Conservatives are desperately seeking it.

The Prime Minister has said we will all feel better off next year, but for many of us that feeling will only come if he cuts taxes.

What Britain needs is a candidly Conservative budget that will lift the middle class out of the rut that surging inflation, interest rates and taxes have dumped us in.

This time, the context is different. The Tories now have room to make tax cuts that can be accounted for.

The risk in not acting will be absolute defeat in the polls. Taxes need to be cut sharpish or else Labour will be free to keep the current sky-high tax burden firmly in place, and indefinitely.

Rishi Sunak will no doubt want to wait for inflation to fall to avoid spooking the markets, but his party is running out of time to save themselves – and spare us from a Labour government that won’t have to change a thing to tax the life out of Britain.

