Labour donors claimed furlough grants while giving more than £1m to party

Sir Keir Starmer - Ben Birchall/PA

Labour donors claimed hundreds of thousands of pounds in taxpayer-funded furlough grants while giving more than £1 million to the party, The Telegraph can disclose.

Unions and businesses that between them received up to £950,000 in furlough payments between December and March gave a total of £1.4 million to Labour in the same period.

Conservative MPs questioned why the organisations were claiming public money during the pandemic given that they had sufficient funds to "keep the Labour Party afloat".

Other firms have paid back millions of pounds having performed better than they had expected when they began claiming the grants.

Tory sources also accused Sir Keir Starmer's party of hypocrisy, given that Labour MPs previously criticised companies for donating to the Conservatives while claiming furlough grants.

In January, Andrew Gwynne, a former Labour frontbencher, said: "If you are effectively using the goodwill of taxpayers to support your staff ... you shouldn't then be using company money to pay for political donations of any type."

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which was designed to protect companies and jobs during the pandemic, currently pays up to 60 per cent of the wages of furloughed stuff, up to a maximum cap of £1,875.

Donations to Labour from organisations simultaneously claiming furlough grants included more than £500,000 given to the party by the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers between December and March. During the same period, Usdaw received between £100,000 and £200,000 in furlough grants, according to official figures.

The Communication Workers Union received between £40,000 and £100,000 in furlough grants between December and March and gave £205,768.77 to Labour in the same period.

Branches of Unison, the public service union, in Dumfries and Galloway and Worcestershire received a total of up to £50,000 in furlough grants between December and March, while the union donated £551,510.70 to Labour in the same period.

Story continues

A Unison spokesman said: "Union members make voluntary donations towards the Labour Party, and this money cannot be used for staffing or any other costs.

"Some branches employ their own staff and have autonomy to make decisions. If staff have been furloughed, it would be based on the circumstances of individual employees."

Meanwhile, Ecotricity Limited, a renewable energy company, received between £200,000 and £400,000 in furlough grants between December and March and gave £50,000 to Labour in March.

Dale Vince, Ecotricity's founder, said: "As taxpayers, employers and part of the economy it was right and proper to use the furlough scheme - it helped us avoid any pandemic related job losses through successive lockdowns and the economic slowdown. Our staff are taxpayers too and entitled to benefit from the scheme.

"Our donation to the Labour Party earlier this year, to support the local election campaign, had nothing to do with furlough ... We live in a democracy, we get to pay tax and choose which party or parties we support.”

Dehenna Davison, the Conservative MP for Bishop Auckland, said: "It beggars belief that Labour's union donors have been bankrolling the Labour Party while taking taxpayers' money. If these unions are able to keep the Labour Party afloat, why have they been claiming furlough?"

A Tory source added: "Labour have criticised every other political party donor who kept staff in jobs using furlough - yet at the same time their own have been doing exactly the same thing themselves. Labour sleaze and hypocrisy is coming to light."

A number of companies have announced that they were paying back money they had claimed from the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme after better than expected results. In March, the cycling and car parts firm Halfords said it was planning to return £10.7 million.