Labour’s economic masterplan for Britain may already be falling apart

Are you better off than you were 13 years ago? This is the question posed by the latest Labour Party advert and for most people the answer is a firm “yes”. Disposable income is up, albeit not by much, but the wealth of the average household is about 20 per cent higher. Today’s young people are far more likely to be offered a university place. There are twice as many job vacancies. We do have a world of problems but the country, under Rishi Sunak, is better (and less unequal) than under Gordon Brown.

Given all that’s genuinely going wrong for the Tories, it’s odd to see Sir Keir Starmer launch his new campaign on such a flimsy premise. But Rachel Reeves, his shadow chancellor, is going several steps further. She was in Washington recently delivering a speech on her big idea: “securonomics”. Her aim is to imitate Joe Biden’s economic strategy, Bidenomics, with more subsidies, protectionism and state intervention. All draped in the language of the future, and somehow done without increasing taxes.

So it’s a bit of a mystery, but one worth examining because Reeves will likely be deciding our economic future soon enough. The Budget after next will probably be hers, with her more “active, strategic state” being brought to life. If you have grown used to dismissing Labour arguments as harmless cliché, it may be time to break the habit. The country may soon be governed by her “securonomics” and its inconsistencies will soon start to matter.

Reeves describes herself as part of a new wave of centre-Left leaders all using the net zero agenda to propose more state intervention in the economy. She lists the “Powering Australia” plan from the Albanese administration, Olaf Scholz’s “Climate and Transformation Fund” and Emmanuel Macron’s vision for “economic sovereignty” in Europe as proof of a general trend towards reviving the “planned economy” agenda. Her first act would be to join the green subsidy wars.

Joe Biden is borrowing $370 billion to bribe green companies, luring them to America. The EU is retaliating with its €250 billion Green Deal Industrial Plan. Sunak has refused to join what he sees as a deranged subsidy arms race, saying it’s better to compete by offering a light and nimble regulatory regime. But Reeves would get stuck right in with a £28 billion a year Green Prosperity Plan, a new National Wealth Fund and a state-owned energy producer, GB Energy. She pledges to “build the industries of the future in partnership with unions and employers”.

Her idea – a planned economy – is not new. It is what Adam Smith ridiculed as the “man of system” who sees the country as a giant chess board, with pieces which can be moved around at will by the legislator. By contrast, he wrote, the man of “humanity and benevolence” recognises that every chess piece “has a principle of motion of its own, altogether different from that which the legislature might choose to impress upon it”. Reeves, a child chess champion, was always going to want to be in control.

But her masterplan might be falling apart already. Take the German fund that she is so keen on. It is rumoured in Berlin to be empty, perhaps because its predecessor was such a dud (a report found that 95 per cent of climate measures make no significant impact on cutting carbon emissions). Scholz is now fast rowing back on his green agenda, as voters say they are more worried about energy and economic security. They don’t see how forcing them to buy expensive electric cars in 2030 would help.

Even in Britain, the idea of a green bank has been tried and failed. Twice. Nick Clegg set up a Green Investment Bank that lasted just three years before being divested. A second attempt, a national infrastructure bank to spend money on various net zero priorities, has struggled to get off the ground. The idea of the government somehow picking winners via a state investment fund is, again, decades old. Attempts to replicate Silicon Valley have seen depressingly little success.

The US works on its own dynamics. For as long as the dollar is the world’s reserve currency, Uncle Sam can borrow and get away with fiscal murder. The EU, far less so and Britain not at all (as Liz Truss found out). So attempting to outbid Biden would be to embark on an expensive, doomed mission. The odds are that Biden will make duff investments: an exasperated America may well end up bringing back Donald Trump. Hardly a road to security or stability.

The irony is that there is a decent case for “securonomics”, given just how much more frequent shocks are. We’ve had Brexit, Covid, the Ukraine war: the pattern of disruption is likely to continue. The first form of protection is to cut the national debt, thereby reducing vulnerability to surging interest rates. For an oil-rich country like Britain, there is a far more obvious step: to increase energy security by drilling more in the North Sea so we’re less dependent on imports.

But Starmer wants to do the opposite: ban all new North Sea drilling, making Britain more dependent on what it can import from abroad – so worse for the environment, worse for consumers and a lot worse for Britain’s energy security. Even the trade unions have tried to point out the contradiction.

It’s wrong to underestimate Reeves. She’s a trained economist who spends her time on endless breakfast meetings with business figures, trying to build up credibility – and succeeding. I’ve lost count of how many people I’ve met who say they went in sceptical but came away impressed. She stops the wilder spending promises of her shadow cabinet colleagues and has a point when she talks about the mayhem of the Truss era and the broken Tory tax-cut promises.

But the heart of her agenda is an old-school experiment in dirigisme that failed before and has been failing ever since – usually ending in higher debt, higher tax and economic stagnation. Labour’s strategy at the next election is to come across as the less risky option. But “securonomics” is fast emerging as a massive gamble on the failed policies of yesteryear. The challenge for the Tories will be to make that point and persuade voters that, in spite of everything, they do have a better idea.

