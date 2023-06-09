Labour’s economic reversal

Rachel Reeves - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

The list of Labour U-turns is growing fast. Having previously abandoned plans to renationalise rail and scrap tuition fees, the party has now stepped back from its “Green Prosperity Plan” – a central tenet of its economic policy which entailed spending £28 billion a year on green jobs and technology over the next parliament.

Appearing on the BBC’s Today programme, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves downgraded this £140 billion five-year commitment to a mere ambition. Ms Reeves blamed the climbdown on “the Tories” that “crashed our economy”, and insisted she could not be “reckless” with public spending. Yet just two weeks ago she was bullishly advocating the party’s “securonomics” approach in Washington, in which the green plan was supposed to be a key component. The suggestion was that President Biden’s massive investment programme, geared towards net zero, would be a model for the UK, though we lack America’s fiscal firepower.

No more, however. And now the question has to be asked: what changed in the intervening days to make Labour’s flagship economic policy a reckless risk to the public finances? If, as it appears, the answer is nothing, then why is the party only now realising that its plans would have put it on a collision course with the markets? The result is that Labour’s economic credibility, and that of Ms Reeves in particular, has been severely damaged.

It speaks to the age-old, fundamental disconnect between the easy rhetoric of policy pledges and the hard work of governing. Attempting to blame the events of last autumn’s mini-budget is a rather transparent excuse; it seems more as if Labour is beginning to reckon with the difficult prospect of having to deliver expensive promises made from the safety of opposition, should it win the next election.

Yet for the Conservatives, this policy disarray will likely not, in itself, sink their opposition. It might even be said that it is a sign of Labour’s political strength that it feels able to scrap a key pledge so publicly. But if the Labour plan is to be in closer alignment with Tory economic policy, vindicating the Prime Minister’s fiscally responsible approach thus far, does it not also provide room for the Chancellor to be bolder in offering tax cuts and pro-enterprise policies?

Ultimately, Ms Reeves’s U-turn demonstrates the fact that Labour has largely escaped serious scrutiny. Sir Keir Starmer’s rejection of Jeremy Corbyn’s politics has been welcomed by all sensible people, but it is no compensation for a credible economic plan. Now, the closer we come to an election and the prospect of a Labour government, the more we must examine its policies in detail. What other holes remain in its offering?

