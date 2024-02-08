Starmer’s green pledge U-turn blasted by Blunkett

Sir Keir Starmer’s U-turn on his £28bn green pledge “couldn’t have been worse” handled, Lord Blunkett has said, after Labour slashed the plan by more than 80 per cent.

The former home secretary hit out over “the optics, the PR, the timing” of the announcement as the policy was finally dropped by the party following months of chaos.

In his biggest U-turn yet, Sir Keir drastically downgraded his flagship green energy policy on Thursday to just £4.7bn a year, from the previously promised £28bn, after admitting it was unaffordable.

What remains of the policy will be partially funded by expanding the windfall tax on oil and gas producers, which was introduced by Rishi Sunak when he was chancellor to help pay for energy bills support.

It came following months of uncertainty over whether the plan would survive, with multiple anonymous briefings and counter-briefings hinting at an internal split.

Sir Keir committed to the £28bn figure on Tuesday, with the subsequent change raising questions about his authority over Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor.

Lord Blunkett, who served in Sir Tony Blair’s cabinet, said the Labour leader must “learn lessons” from the fiasco which has hung over the party for months.

He told the BBC: “I think they’re better doing it now than let people down in government when they inherit what Keir Starmer spelt out as being a financial disaster.

“The optics, the PR, the timing could not have been worse, and I hope lessons have been learned not least in the run-up to the Budget where we, as a party, will have to decide what we’re tracking in terms of government changes and what we’re not.

“If they’d done it three months ago and they’d managed to stop people with these terrible unattributable briefings that have been going on and made the decision then, announced it and above all had a narrative to go with it, we wouldn’t be in the situation we’re in today.”

Sir Keir blamed the Tories for the decision and said Jeremy Hunt’s plan to “max out the credit card” for tax cuts meant there would be no money left for his climate plan.

Under the new slimmed down blueprint public funding for a major home insulation drive has been reduced by nearly 80pc from a planned £6bn a year to just £1.3bn.

As a result only five million houses will benefit from the scheme over the course of five years, compared to the original plan of 19 million across a decade.

Labour said it still intends to set up Great British Energy, a publicly owned body that will invest in green projects like wind farms, with a budget of £1.7bn a year.

It is also pressing ahead with creating a National Wealth Fund, which will put money into electric vehicle production and clean steel, with funding of £1.5bn a year.

The green plan, which now amounts to £23.7bn over five years, will be on top of £50bn already committed by the Tories, which Labour has promised to match.

Ms Reeves said she will increase the total tax rate energy firms pay on their excess profits from 754 per cent to 78 per cent and will extend the levy throughout Labour’s first term in office.

She said that doing so would raise £2.2bn a year towards bankrolling the party’s climate plan, with the remaining £2.5bn a year being funded by borrowing.

Sir Keir announced he will be making no more green spending commitments ahead of the election after saying the £28bn target has been officially “stood down”.

The Labour leader also laid blame at the feet of Liz Truss, telling reporters that he could not have foreseen the “bonkers” decision to make her prime minister.

He said: “The reason for the change of the plan is obviously when we announced the £28bn two and a half years or so ago interest rates were very, very low.

“Since Liz Truss crashed the economy and other damage has been done they are very, very high. Interest on government debt is already tens of billions of pounds a year.

“If we come up to power, we’re going to inherit an economy that’s very broken, and we have to adapt according to the circumstances. That’s common sense.”

He added: “If the government says we’re going to max out the credit card, that’s a real problem.”

Ms Reeves admitted she had “scaled back our ambition” on home insulation to prioritise green energy production, admitting she would “like to go further and faster”.

She added: “Something had to give. If we make commitments to policies that we wouldn’t be able to meet, we’d end up letting people down.

“This government has let people down by making promises they haven’t been able to meet and we will be a different sort of government.”

Sums don’t add up

But her sums were questioned by the Tories who said Labour was now only pledging a third of the money that would be required to insulate five million homes.

Downing Street immediately leapt on the retreat, having spent months hammering Labour over the £28bn cost and warning it would require tax hikes to fund.

Rishi Sunak said: “Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed he doesn’t have a plan for Britain. The uncertainty about what a Labour government would do is a real risk to our country’s future.

“Labour’s pledge – in their own words – has a £28bn price tag and now they have admitted there is no plan to pay for it.

“This will mean higher taxes for working people to fill Labour’s black hole.”

Ed Miliband, the shadow climate secretary, rowed in behind the about-turn after speculation that he could quit over the decimation of his policy.

Sir Keir admitted that he had to hold “robust, honest discussions with our colleagues” but insisted Mr Miliband was now “fully signed up to this”.

But the Labour leader came under fire from all wings of his own party, with the move to drop the £28bn pledge described as his “most stupid decision”.

John McTernan, who was Sir Tony Blair’s political secretary, described the move as “very disappointing” and questioned what Labour offered to voters.

Left-wing backbenchers were also angered by the volte-face. Mick Whitley, the Labour MP for Birkenhead, said it was “dangerously short-sighted politics”.

Clive Lewis, a former shadow cabinet minister, added: “It looks like we’re going to experiment with a variation of austerity again.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.