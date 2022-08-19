Labour Holds Big Lead in UK Poll; Gove Backs Sunak Over Truss
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Michael GoveBritish Conservative party politician (born 1967)
- Rishi SunakBritish politician (born 1980)
- Liz TrussBritish politician (born 1975)
- Boris JohnsonPrime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
(Bloomberg) -- The Labour Party has surged to its biggest lead over the Conservatives in almost a decade, a YouGov poll for the Times showed, underlining the challenges facing whoever takes over from Boris Johnson as UK prime minister next month.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Mueller Memo Advising Barr on Trump Findings Is Ordered Released
Ukraine Latest: Crimea Drone; US Sanctions Warning to Turkey
White House Says Zelenskiy Should Join G-20 If Putin Attends
Everyone Is Talking About ‘Quiet Quitting,’ But Is It a Good Idea?
Keir Starmer’s party has the backing of 43% of voters, 15 points ahead of the Tories and the widest gap since 2013.
In a column published late Friday for the Times, which is backing Rishi Sunak for the premiership, Michael Gove said he’s supporting the former chancellor because the campaign by front-runner Liz Truss has been a “holiday from reality.”
Here’s Where UK’s Truss, Sunak Stand on Issues from Tax to China
Gove, a former education secretary who was fired by Johnson last month, said Truss’s proposal for tax cuts to revive the economy would only benefit the rich.
“I cannot see how safeguarding the stock options of FTSE 100 executives should ever take precedence over supporting the poorest in our society,” he wrote.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Chinese EV Maker BYD Aims to Conquer World Markets as the Un-Tesla
Neobanks Are Struggling to Make Good on Their Lofty Promises
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.