Labour’s house-building plans would spark a wave of lawsuits

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has been careful to avoid making big spending commitments in an effort to woo centrist voters - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

At last week’s party conference in Liverpool, Rachel Reeves sought to reassure financial markets that a Labour administration wouldn’t spend irresponsibly.

With the Government poised to shell out £110bn on debt interest this year – an astonishing 11pc of all tax revenue – Reeves avoided policy pledges involving heavy expenditure or borrowing.

The shadow chancellor was mindful that the UK’s 30-year bond yield – the long-term cost of state borrowing – recently hit a 25-year high, surpassing levels seen a year ago in the panic after Liz Truss’s mini-Budget.

Around the world, government borrowing costs are their highest in decades, with investors betting that stubbornly high inflation means central banks could yet impose more interest rate rises.

Oil prices are sharply up since mid-summer – reflecting deliberate supply restrictions by the Opec exporters’ cartel. That’s why petrol and diesel prices have gone up every month since June.

UK wholesale gas prices also spiked last week – amid worries of more Baltic Sea pipeline sabotage. Atrocities in Israel are also causing fuel prices to surge on futures markets too, given fears of instability across the Middle East.

So more expensive energy is keeping inflation high – the UK’s consumer price index was up 6.7pc during the year to August, only marginally down from 6.8pc in July. The Bank of England may well raise rates some more, which would increase already eye-watering debt service costs – not least for cash-strapped households.

In the Bank’s latest credit conditions survey, the net share of lenders reporting a rise in mortgage defaults hit 43pc over the last three months, the highest since the aftermath of the 2008 Lehman crisis.

The market for household loans is looking distressed. And higher interest rates will also further raise debt service bills for businesses and already sky-high government borrowing costs too.

The UK economy contracted 0.6pc in July and grew just 0.2pc in August – with a 0.4pc service sector increase only just offsetting a steep 0.8pc manufacturing drop.

There’s growing concern that Britain could be heading for recession, as 14 successive rate rises since December 2021, from 0.1pc to 5.25pc, finally take their toll.

That puts the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) under pressure to hold rates, as it did last month, for the first time in almost two years.

But if energy prices keep underpinning inflation – the September CPI is published on Wednesday – rates may rise some more, aggravating the UK’s already fragile government bond market. The MPC’s next decision, early next month, is already on a knife-edge.

Against this background, Reeves bolstered the powers of the Office for Budget Responsibility, the Whitehall fiscal watchdog, presenting her party as more fiscally prudent than the Tories.

“Never again will a prime minister and chancellor be able to wreck our economy, rushing through uncosted plans,” declared Reeves, in a direct reference to Truss and her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng. “Responsibility must always come first”.

While Reeves vowed to raise the minimum wage, that would largely be paid for by private businesses, rather than the Government. She also confirmed that Labour would levy VAT and business rates on private schools – a proposal designed to raise money (though it may not) and which drew visceral cheers in Liverpool from the party faithful.

Reeves’ speech was mostly designed to appeal to financial markets, and centrist swing voters considering switching from the Tories – those Labour needs to win office. But the shadow chancellor’s determination not to open the nation’s purse strings will frustrate many on the Left of her party over the coming months – those who view Labour ideologically, as a vehicle to raise taxation, boost government spending and expand the role of the state.

Ahead of Labour’s 1997 landslide, Tony Blair’s New Labour movement managed to keep his party’s hard Left under control, so they didn’t say or do too much that scared middle-of-the-road swing voters. The question is, with a front bench of lower quality and probably further Left than Blair’s, can Sir Keir Starmer do the same?

In Liverpool, the Labour leader himself put housing at the centre of his conference address – as predicted by this column. Starmer pledged to oversee a “major boost” in affordable and social housing delivery by strengthening Section 106 agreements requiring developers to provide such accommodation. He proposed a fast-tracked planning process and an undisclosed number of “post-war new towns”.

Keir Starmer says his party is fiscally responsible - PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

During the two decades from 1945, the UK created a wave of settlements close to major cities ­– such as Harlow, Stevenage and Crawley, with the last “new town”, Milton Keynes, founded in 1967.

That means that Britain hasn’t created a sizeable new settlement in my lifetime – and I’m in my early 50s. During that period, the population of this country has expanded by no less than 15m people.

The original new towns were built on plots acquired by dedicated state-backed “development corporations” with the power to compulsory-purchase agricultural land at lower prices, without having to factor in “planning uplift”.

When residential planning permission is granted, land values often rocket two or three hundred-fold, pushing up the price of homes. Today, that uplift largely accrues to landowners.

But given that land currently accounts for 50-60pc of the cost of new homes on average, a return to a post-war compulsory purchase order (CPO) mechanism that transfers all planning uplift to the state could see a sharp fall in the price of new dwellings.

This is what Labour is now proposing: a model to purchase acreage that would be highly controversial – not least among landowners – but which could also be hugely popular among countless young adults currently priced out of homeownership.

In my book Home Truths, I proposed a more moderate development model, not reliant on CPO, with the “planning uplift” split evenly between local authorities and landowners. Local authorities could then use their share of the uplift to build necessary infrastructure – roads, schools, hospitals etc – to go alongside homes built by private developers.

Labour’s plans remain vague. But from what I’ve gleaned, they are unduly confiscatory and would spark countless lawsuits. Splitting the planning gain 50-50 makes sense – with Labour’s ideas then more likely to gain widespread acceptance, and less likely to be reversed by future Tory governments.

